Sarah Sivits: Workshop to focus on communication

Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program will host a two-part virtual workshop, “Tools for Effective Communication: Allowing You to Enhance Your Relationship with Yourself and Others,” in two sessions starting Thursday, June 2.

Discussion will be facilitated by Ashley Machado, a mental health consultant who works primarily with agricultural professionals and their families. Machado will offer tips and tools for effective communication and listening.

The workshop will cover how to respond instead of reacting, and what it means to improve communication skills with not only the most important people in your life, but with the people around you as well. Machado is an advocate of rethinking the ways that we support mental health in the agriculture industry and specializes in breaking down big ideas and deep feelings into simple, actionable strategies.

Sessions will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, and 1 to 2 p.m. on June 30.

This two-part workshop will be held via Zoom and participants should plan on attending BOTH sessions to complete the workshop.

Registration information can be found on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website (https://wia.unl.edu) and questions can be directed to Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Women in Ag Director, AT 308-632-1247; or wia@unl.edu.

Seedling diseases

Recent rains, temperature drops and overcast days can all lead to perfect opportunities for seedling diseases to rear their ugly head this time of year. Scouting becomes particularly important if there is a history of seedling diseases in your fields.

Seedling diseases can often be confused with insect injury, herbicide damage, planting errors or environmental stress. Symptoms include rotted seed, discolored seedlings, post-emergence damping off, and root or hypocotyl decay.

Soilborne pathogens that may cause issues in our corn or soybean crops this time of year include pythium, fusarium, rhizoctonia or plant parasitic nematodes. You might find occasional affected plants or “hot spots” where there’s poor drainage, compaction, or microclimates in the field where seedling diseases or nematodes are an issue.

Don’t panic if you find these hot spots, especially if it’s just a few plants scattered here and there. Seed treatments have been a great management tactic for seedling diseases, especially for producers that know they have this history in their fields.

However, if a large portion of the field is showing symptoms, contact your local Extension office or collect samples and send them to the UNL’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln to assess the situation.

Insect update

This time of year, it’s important to pay attention to insect pressure on newly emerged and developing plants. In corn, for example, we want to pay special attention to early season damage from cutworms, wireworms, and white grubs. Cutworms cause the most damage to corn for the first couple weeks after emergence, so be on the lookout for this insect early.

A postemergence treatment (i.e., Mustang Maxx, Tundra, etc.) should be considered if cutting is on 3-5% or more of plants and cutworms are one inch or less in length. You’re most likely to see issues with wireworms and white grubs in situations where you recently took a field out of CRP or pasture where perennial grasses were established.

No rescue treatments are available for these last two pests, so your best option would be to determine if stands were impacted enough to warrant replanting and utilize effective seed treatments (i.e., Cruiser, Poncho, etc.). Pesticide options listed are strictly for educational purposes and not for product promotion.

Producers need to use the best integrated pest management strategy for their unique operation. Please follow all label requirements and wear PPE when handling pesticides.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

