Since the 1920s, a celebration of the history and accomplishments of African Americans in the United States has been celebrated. Since 1976, every February has officially been designated as Black History Month by the President. This February, stop by the library and give some of these fantastic titles a try.

Professional violinist Brendan Slocumb made his literary debut last year with the gripping “The Violin Conspiracy.” This page-turning thriller follows Ray McMillan, a Black classical violinist, from his early days growing up in poverty to competing in internationally prestigious music competitions. On the eve of his most important competition to date, Ray’s priceless family violin is stolen, and he is sent on a thrilling chase to try to recover the instrument. This is one you definitely will not want to put down.

Keep an eye out later this spring for Slocumb’s next novel “Symphony of Secrets” which follows music professor Bern Hendricks who makes a shocking discovery that one of the most celebrated American composers of all times stole his compositions from a young Black female contemporary, Josephine Reed. Hendricks must work to uncover the truth and bring Reed the recognition she deserved. “Symphony of Secrets” is set to be released April 18, 2023 by Anchor Books.

In January 2022, Maya Angelou became the first African American woman to be featured on a U.S. coin in the new “American Women Quarters” series. A prolific poet, Angelou’s ever-popular debut memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” is a must-read. Her memoir details life growing up in the poor, rural town of Stamps, Arkansas, with her grandmother and disabled uncle and the issues of abandonment and struggles she faced as a child.

Angelou’s “A Song Flung up to Heaven,” “Even the Stars Look Lonesome” and “Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now” also come highly recommended. For a contemporary poet, give Amanda Gorman a try; she rose to notoriety for the poetry she recited at the 2021 presidential inauguration. Her poetry collection is titled “Call Us What We Carry.”

For speculative and science fiction fans, you cannot go wrong with a book by Octavia E. Butler, the first female African American science fiction author. Butler wrote dozens of books but is best known for “Kindred.” In “Kindred,” Dana, a black woman married to a white man, is transported between 1976 California and a pre-civil war Maryland plantation. The novel alternates between the present-day and early 1800s and explores the topic of power, gender, and race. Butler is also well-known for her Earthseed series, starting with “The Parable of the Sower,” a futuristic, dystopian series.

Other popular African American authors worth giving a read include Toni Morrison, Zora Neale Hurston, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Alice Walker, and Ralph Ellison.

If history is more your forte, Grand Island Public Library has many biographies and volumes about many prominent African American public figures including, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Barack and Michelle Obama, Clarence Thomas, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Lorraine Hansberry (author of “A Raisin in the Sun”) and the late Congressman John Robert Lewis.

Check out these items and many of our other great titles online at www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.org or on our digital platforms Hoopla and Overdrive, where thousands of ebooks, digital audiobooks, movies, documentaries and television episodes are available for checkout any time of day or night.

We are continuously adding new titles to both our physical shelves and to our digital collections, so be sure to check back often for new additions.

Also, please stop by the library check out the many great Black History Month displays that our staff have worked hard to create. Happy Reading!