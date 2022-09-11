Shaun Klee: Celebrate Grand Island history with the library

Have you heard? Grand Island turns 150 years old in 2022!

In celebration of our city’s sesquicentennial, the Grand Island Public Library, in partnership with the Hall County Historical Society, Grand Island Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Liederkranz, Stuhr Museum, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grand Island have planned many fun events to highlight the history of our city and region. Come to any (or all!) of these events to celebrate Grand Island’s big birthday.

Come meet Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the library. Doug Biggs from the University of Nebraska at Kearney Department of History will re-enact President Roosevelt’s 1903 speech, delivered when he visited Grand Island for the ground breaking of the Carnegie Library, the first public library in the city. Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will also provide a history of the library in Grand Island.

The “Grand Tour of Grand Island” will be offered on both Saturday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 24. These bus tours will depart from near the Stolley House in Stolley Park, and will provide a tour of important historic locations throughout the community. Three tours are set to depart at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both days, with the tour lasting approximately 90 minutes. Space is limited for each departure and registration is required.

Secure your seats on the bus and register on the library’s event calendar (www.grandisland.evanced.info) or by calling the library at 308-385-5333.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the annual Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party returns to the library. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is for children in third through fifth grades. Contact the library for more information, and to register.

The 80th Harvest of Harmony Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy great music and great company for this Grand Island tradition! The parade is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. and will feature the theme “Marching through the Decades” highlighting 80 years of the parade and 150 years of Grand Island.

The monthly Bygone Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, to discuss “Never Caught Twice: Horse Stealing in Western Nebraska, 1850-1890,” by Matthew S. Luckett. This book explores the infamous crime of horse theft, and the many ways that it shaped Nebraska, and the Western frontier, and the discussion will be led by Bill Bolte.

Setlik and Sue Clement will present “A Grand Community, A Grand City,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Their presentation will highlight the most memorable (and possibly infamous!) people, places and events from Grand Island’s past, and possibly share a few forgotten stories about our city.

In many ways, the railroad system shaped the development of Grand Island. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, The library and the Tri-City Model Railroad Association will host a special children’s train program at Burlington Station at Fifth and Plum streets. The Model Railroad association will show off its extraordinary model railroads and the library will present special train-themed stories and crafts.

We hope you can join in the fun honoring Grand Island’s very special anniversary this fall. As always, check out the library’s website, www.gilibrary.org and social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to keep up on all of the events and happenings at the library. Happy celebrating!