Shaun Klee: Summer reading not just for kids!

The Grand Island Public Library’s annual summer reading program kicked off at the end of May with the theme Oceans of Possibilities. But in case you haven’t heard, summer reading isn’t just for kids, there are a lot of great activities for adults to dive into this summer.

Even though it is only a couple of weeks in , we’ve already had two great programs for adults. Last Sunday, Jill Canfield from Arts and Drafts, presented a guided painting class. Participants painted along, creating a beautiful beach escape scene.

On Monday bestselling author and University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of English, Jonis Agee, came to our monthly book club to discuss “The Bones of Paradise,” the selection for the 2022 One Book, One Nebraska. Agee presented a fascinating discussion of her writing process and inspiration for her novels. Her visit was generously made possible by the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau and support from the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.

With two programs in the books, there are still many opportunities for adults to learn about a new subject or skill. Best of all: our programs are all FREE! Here is what is coming up for the rest of the summer.

For history enthusiasts, our next Humanities Nebraska Speakers program is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Learn all about true stories from World War II from presenter Charlotte Endorf, and her program, “Kind Nebraskans: True Stories of World War II and the Holocaust.”

At 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, we will host a Brown Bag Lunch & Learn. Bring your packed lunch and listen and learn all about the women of the Abbott Family, presented by Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society.

In July, the book club will discuss Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11. “The Midnight Library” is a beautiful novel that examines how choices affect not only our life lived, but our lives as they could have been. Pick up a copy at the front desk and stop by to discuss.

The Hall County Extension office will also offer programs for adults this summer. At 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Elizabeth Exstrom will present, “Let’s Talk About Houseplants,” and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Cami Wells will share great recipes for cooking in your Instant Pot.

We will also be hosting our first Community Art Show for adults 18 and older this summer. The show will run from Aug. 5 to Sept. 25. Watch our website, www.gilibary.org for more information and submission guidelines. The Children’s Art Show is currently ongoing and we have had some great submissions so far. We are excited to see what will be entered for the Community Show.

And what would summer reading be without books and reading? Sign on to our Beanstack Reading program and keep track of your reading minutes. All participating adults will be entered in to drawings to win some great prizes at the end of the summer. Beanstack is accessible through your web browser, or through the app for Android and Apple mobile devices.

Of course, there are also many great books to help you meet your summer reading goals. Stop by, pick up your next great reads, and register for the summer reading program. Follow our website and our Facebook and Instagram pages to keep up-to-date with all that is happening at the Grand Island Public Library, to read our library newsletter, and see some great book recommendations.

Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org

