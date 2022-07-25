Shaun Klee: Wrap up summer reading with Shark Week!

Where has the summer gone?

It has just flown by this year and we have already reached the end of July. This upcoming week is the last full week of the Grand Island Public Library’s all-ages summer reading program and we have a very special theme to celebrate this year: Shark Week. There is fun for all during this year’s Shark Week and will bring us to the conclusion of this year’s program which ends on July 31.

On Sunday afternoon, swim on by the library for the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale. This is the big sale of the year — the one that everyone has been waiting for — and our library friends volunteers have been working hard getting many, many books ready for the sale.

On Monday come enjoy Shark Fest, a carnival of epic proportions guaranteed to be fun for all ages. There will be games and activities indoors and even some special outdoor water games in the front of the library. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m.

That same evening, adults will have their final program of the season and can enjoy a cooking with the Instant Pot program presented by Cami Wels with Hall County Extension. Come learn all about using your Instant Pot or multicooker and get ideas for delicious, quick and easy meals. This program starts at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room BC.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, we are wrapping up our Summer Reading Enrichment program with a special visit from a friendly “cat-shark.” Kids can come read and snuggle up with the friendly feline who will be dressed as a shark. Then that afternoon, Big Kids Club will conclude with a special program about Nebraska’s ancient sea life, courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Morrill Hall.

On Wednesday, the Golden Sower Fun Club will conclude the season with the final 2022-2023 picture book nominee “Mell Fell” by Corey R. Tabor and make a special take-home craft.

Thursday’s Stories and Crafts will also go out with a bang with a special shark-themed story hour. Learn about cool shark facts and the scientists who study them, then make a fun shark craft. This program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday evening, teens will wrap-up their summer reading program with a special after-hours party. Come enjoy laser tag, mini golf, video games and more. Food and snacks will be available for teens.

On Friday, our littlest readers will conclude summer reading with a shark-themed lap sit story time for babies and toddlers through age 2 and includes stories, songs, bouncing and other activities.

No pre-registration is required for any remaining library summer reading programs. Call the library at 308-385-5333 or visit gilibrary.org for more information.

Readers of all ages can sign up for Beanstack at gilibrary.beanstack.org to track their reading minutes and win prizes until 11:59 p.m. July 31. The more minutes you read, the more chances you have to win a prize. Kids drawing prizes this year include Kindle Fire tablets and a Razor scooter.

Teen drawing prizes include gift cards to local businesses and a set of laser tag guns. Adult drawing prizes include an Instant Pot Duo Crisp, Samsung Galaxy tablet, Tile tracker tags, Roku Express, and various gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.

Keep up to date with all library happenings online at gilibrary.org, Facebook and Instagram. Access your library account, search the catalog, and discover our collections at gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.

Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org