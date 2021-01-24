Snowbound? Curl up with a good book

In general, we have been fairly lucky with not too much terrible winter weather this season.
But — at the time of writing — with the weather forecast for the weekend set to include more snow and wintry mix, why not come to the Library (or visit us online) to check out some books about people, both fictional and real, who had stunningly worse times being snowbound.
Ever-popular mysteries and thrillers find a perfect match for settings in which characters are snowbound. What pairs better than a cast of characters who are not only in mortal peril, but also trapped by mother nature? And who better to start this list off than with the Queen of Crime herself, Agatha Christie? Over her writing career, Christie published at least 75 books, and many of them had her victims and suspects snowed in.
Why not give the classic Hercule Poirot mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” a try. In this book, the world’s most famous Belgian detective finds himself trapped, snowbound on the legendary train when a murder occurs and he must use his “little grey cells” to solve the crime with a twist ending you won’t see coming. And if you enjoy that one, Christie used the theme of being snowbound in more of her books and short stories including “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” and “Three Blind Mice.”
For more modern snowbound stories, give Ruth Ware’s “One By One” a look. Often called the modern Agatha Christie, Ware is a master of suspense. What happens when you and eight of your coworkers are snowbound at a beautiful, rustic Alpine chalet and murder befalls your party? Paranoia, suspense and the fight for survival, written in only the way Ruth Ware can, is the answer to that question.
Also, check out “Shiver” by debut-author Allie Reynolds. Similarly set in the Alps, “Shiver” finds former professional snowboarder Milla as she becomes trapped at a secluded mountain lodge when a simple get-to-know-you game among guests turns sinister.
“The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearce (expected Feb. 2,) finds detective Elin Warner taking a break from wrapping up a particularly brutal case by vacationing in Switzerland when her brother’s fiancée, Laure, mysteriously disappears from the sanatorium-turned-luxury retreat. As the guests become snowbound Elin must both try to find Laure and uncover a rapidly-striking killer in events that eerily mirror the old sanatorium’s past.
For tales of truly-trapped people how about taking a look at these non-fiction tales of survival. Perhaps one of the most famous groups of snowbound people is the Donner Party. In “Desperate Passage: The Donner Party’s Perilous Journey West,” author Ethan Rarick uses new archaeological evidence and research to reconstruct the harrowing tale of the ninety pioneers that became trapped in the Sierra Nevadas on their way to California in 1846-1847.
There is also “Alive: the Story of the Andes Survivors” by Piers Paul Read (available on hoopla) that chronicles the story of one of the most famous groups of plane crash survivors, the 1972 Uruguayan amateur rugby team that survived a plane crash in the Andes Mountains near the Argentina-Chile border. Left with nothing else to resort to, the survivors had a dilemma similar to that of the Donner Party.
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org