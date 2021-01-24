Snowbound? Curl up with a good book

In general, we have been fairly lucky with not too much terrible winter weather this season.

But — at the time of writing — with the weather forecast for the weekend set to include more snow and wintry mix, why not come to the Library (or visit us online) to check out some books about people, both fictional and real, who had stunningly worse times being snowbound.

Ever-popular mysteries and thrillers find a perfect match for settings in which characters are snowbound. What pairs better than a cast of characters who are not only in mortal peril, but also trapped by mother nature? And who better to start this list off than with the Queen of Crime herself, Agatha Christie? Over her writing career, Christie published at least 75 books, and many of them had her victims and suspects snowed in.

Why not give the classic Hercule Poirot mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” a try. In this book, the world’s most famous Belgian detective finds himself trapped, snowbound on the legendary train when a murder occurs and he must use his “little grey cells” to solve the crime with a twist ending you won’t see coming. And if you enjoy that one, Christie used the theme of being snowbound in more of her books and short stories including “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” and “Three Blind Mice.”