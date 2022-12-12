Spellman leads 'biggest restaurant in Grand Island'

Serving more than 6,600 lunches a day is no small task — just ask Kris Spellman, director of child nutrition services for Grand Island Public Schools.

“We’re like the biggest restaurant Grand Island, basically,” Spellman said.

Grand Island Public Schools Child Nutrition Center (Nutrition Services) does not use general funds from GIPS. They operate from meal sales revenue (including a la carte items) and are reimbursed for each lunch served through federal assistance.

“If we’re not selling meals, we don’t have the revenue to pay for our staff or new equipment that we may need to buy or replace,” Spellman said.

As nutrition services director, Spellman manages a staff of around 125. She said they are currently short employees.

“There’s so many people that make this machine work, and sometimes I don’t think that they get the credit that they deserve,” Spellman said emphatically. “If they weren’t there, the whole machine would break down.

“So it’s not me. It’s all of them.”

“People that work in school food service, or even work in schools in general, care so much about what they do,” Spellman added. “And they care about each other. They may get paid more at a fast food restaurant, but the experience of seeing the kids every day, and developing those relationships … there’s nothing like it.”

Spellman was hired 25 years ago, following in the footsteps of Phyllis Eriksen.

“She was kind of an icon with the district,” Spellman said. “She worked her way up from being a food service assistant up to being director.”

Spellman’s prior experience was in institutional food service, including as food service manager at Hastings Regional Center.

“I knew it was time for a change.”

Spellman found Eriksen’s shoes pretty big to fill.

“I just remember it was it was overwhelming,” she said of being Eriksen’s successor. “There was really no use of a computer to try to help with keeping things organized or email to communicate with the different managers.”

Besides employees, there is plenty to take care of, Spellman said.

“We have a lot of rules that we have to follow, since we are getting government funding that ensures that we’re serving the kids the proper balance of nutrition and the proper amount of calories.

“We have to make sure that we are good stewards of those federal funds. We also receive a small amount of state funds, but it’s really not much.”

Sixty-one percent of students are on free/reduced lunch.

In terms of pricing lunches and other foodstuffs, Spellman said, “We try to make it so families can afford it, but that we do get some revenue to help cover our costs. We try to walk that fine line of getting enough revenue to pay our bills and have some leftover to pay for equipment and things like that.”

Still, Spellman said, “we do have the luxury of operating within the walls of a building that’s paid for, that we don’t have to worry about.”

Spellman said she likes to get out of her office and into the lunchroom and kitchens, especially “whenever I’m feeling kind of grumpy, you know, getting tired of the office work and all the regulations and all the headaches and problems.”

Recently she was breakfast and lunch cashier at Newell Elementary.

“It’s just good. I feel so good about this. It warms my heart up to get to talk to the kids,” she said. “Some of them are real talkative, and some don’t want to talk to you, but it reminds me why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

“I’m getting kind of teary eyed talking about it and thinking about it.”

She said the nutrition services staff is like a big “family,” who likes to have fun. They gather together regularly, sometimes for sundaes, but one event really sticks out for Spellman, she said.

It was the early 2000s, and it was National School Lunch Week. There was a “hoedown” at Shoemaker Elementary School.

“We all dressed up in western attire and, and we had a fake campfire in the middle of the gym. We did line dancing with the kids.

“It was just fun because the kids were having a great time.”

In recent years, Project SEARCH participants have been part of the GIPS Nutrition Services family.

“We’ve had a couple students that have done some training in the kitchen and they’ve done so well,” Spellman said. “We’ve actually hired them as a regular employee.”

The GIPS nutrition team is just that, Spellman said, and has taught her plenty of life lessons in the past 25 years.

“I sometimes have a hard time delegating and letting others help, but through the years, people have stepped up.

“If I need help, there’s always been someone there to help and make sure that we can do what we do.

“I feel really good about the people that we have.”