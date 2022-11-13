Surprising things you can check out with a library card

Did you know you can check out more than just books, magazines and DVDs with your library card?

(Rest assured, you will always be able to check out print books with a library card. Books have been around for thousands of years and they aren’t going anywhere.)

But did you know you can now also use your library card to do things like fix your own laptop, use a tablet to design and draw on a computer, and use a sewing machine?

These new tools are available for in-library use to all cardholders, thanks to the the ARPA Youth Grant for Excellence the library was recently awarded. (Grown-ups, don’t despair; despite the name, adults are welcome to come use these items, too.)

The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, which is a nifty little set of tools and bits you can use to repair almost any electronic device yourself, is one of our newest items. Head over to https://www.ifixit.com/guide and see what you could fix … for free!

The toolkit is currently available for in-library use only, so make sure you bring your device along with your card to check it out.

The ARPA Youth Grant also funded six new One by Wacom tablets, also currently available for in-library use only. These input devices plug into a computer via USB, allowing you to draw with a stylus instead of clicking and dragging with a mouse.

With the last bit of ARPA Youth Grant funding we were able to purchase two Janome basic sewing machines. You may already know about our Bernina in the Makerspace, which is a high-end piece computerized sewing machine, but also has a steep learning curve. These Janome machines are simple enough for a beginner to use (no LCD screen, just two dials) but powerful enough they can tackle just about any general sewing project.

All equipment purchased with the ARPA Youth Grant is part of our Gateway Makerspace, which means none of it requires a waiver to use — just a library card.

Ask about these items at the reference desk!

Also, in addition to books, magazines and DVDs, back in the spring we added video games to our collection. These only have a one-week checkout time, but they’re great for folks who want to try out a game before dropping $70 on their own copy.

Starting Nov. 27, you’ll have even more time to enjoy using the library: we’ll back open on Saturdays! Our new operating hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Finally, some exciting programs are coming up in the week leading up to Thanksgiving. A Grand Island 150 commemorative ornament making program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the Makerspace. Register online at gilibrary.org or call the library at 308-385-5333.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, we will be showing a PG-rated animated family film in our large meeting room. Call the library for the title.

Our Pajamatime storytime for ages 11 and younger is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Kids can come in their pajamas, hear some fun stories, and make a craft.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, kids ages 11 and younger can come make a Thanksgiving thankfulness craft. This will be a great time for families to discuss what they’re thankful for.

Teens ages 10-18 can participate in a Super Smash Bros. tournament scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

And 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, is Preschool Storytime.

The library will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-26. Happy Thanksgiving!