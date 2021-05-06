‘Tails and Tales’ coming soon!

May is “National Get Caught Reading Month.”
I would love to get caught but unfortunately we are working our tails off getting reading for the 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program at our library.
The summer reading program is an annual tradition that has taken place for many, many years. Even during COVID lock-down, the library provided — and continues to provide — virtual programming.
This summer there is a new slide in town, the COVID slide that has joined forces with the summer slide (where reading scores drop during the summer when kids are not in school). The Association for Library Service to Children has some great information that spells out the hard facts.
I know Grand Island Schools have been over-the-top keeping kids safe, and in the classroom, or virtual school the past year. To help stop the slide there are some great links for parents, including https://www.readingrockets.org/article/reading-tips-parents-multiple-languages/. Click on Parent Engagement for tips for parents, for different age groups and different languages. Reading is the answer.
The library is the number one spot for children to visit with their families to stock up on great resources to keep their reading scores up or even to improve their scores this summer.
We also have some great digital resources from our library at www.gilibrary.org, where we have resources, downloads and streaming.
I fell in love with Tumblebook”s book video “Duck! Rabbit!” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. There are so many resources online. I LOVE a real book in hand from my library. I do read magazines and ebooks and listen to an occasional audiobook online.
We would like all ages to sign up for Beanstack at www.gilibrary.beanstack.org beginning May 21. Readers of all ages can log their minutes and earn rewards, and there’s an app. We have some great prizes again from the Library Foundation, State Fair and local businesses. The more you read and log the more chances you have.
If you have an account already, you can update it to the Tails and Tales program. You have until midnight on July 31 to enter minutes.
Here is a quick run-down of our programs:
Virtual Programming from our Facebook page starting 10:30 a.m. beginning June 7 and running through July 31:
n Monday: Checkers Library TV; all ages
n Tuesday: Storytime; PK-2
n Wednesday: Baby and Toddler Lapsits
In-person programming
n Thursday: Big Kid’s Club; for grades 3-5, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; registration required online or call the library at 308-385-5333.
n Saturday: Family Storytimes, 10:30 a.m., Children’s Outdoor Literacy Center in front of library. Join us for stories and fun.
We will offer teen and adult programming too and it will be a combination of in-person and virtual.
Teen programs will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m Wednesdays for grades 5-12. They will be a combination of crafts, makerspace and special programs. Registration will be required. We will also have our annual July Teen Art Contest.
Adults activities include a Humanities Nebraska Program, Nancy Fairbanks Pottery, Zabuni Coffee, virtual author Alex Kava and makerspace programs.
Students who need extra help with reading can call the library to sign-up for Reading Buddies at 308-385-5333. We have limited sessions and volunteers and this will be based on children who need the most help.
If you are interested in volunteering to read or help with our summer reading programs, please call Kim Mettenbrink at 308-385-5333 ext. 112.
Please visit our website for additional program information, special events such as the Crane River Theatre’s “Page to Stage” program set for 10:30 a.m. June 14 at Grace Abbott Park; and makerspace opportunities.
The Grand Island Public Library Foundation will be taking part in the annual Go Big Give event. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and make a donation. This is a great way to give to the library for programming, supplies, and more.
Celine Swan is the director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.