‘Tails and Tales’ coming soon!

May is “National Get Caught Reading Month.”

I would love to get caught but unfortunately we are working our tails off getting reading for the 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program at our library.

The summer reading program is an annual tradition that has taken place for many, many years. Even during COVID lock-down, the library provided — and continues to provide — virtual programming.

This summer there is a new slide in town, the COVID slide that has joined forces with the summer slide (where reading scores drop during the summer when kids are not in school). The Association for Library Service to Children has some great information that spells out the hard facts.

I know Grand Island Schools have been over-the-top keeping kids safe, and in the classroom, or virtual school the past year. To help stop the slide there are some great links for parents, including https://www.readingrockets.org/article/reading-tips-parents-multiple-languages/. Click on Parent Engagement for tips for parents, for different age groups and different languages. Reading is the answer.

The library is the number one spot for children to visit with their families to stock up on great resources to keep their reading scores up or even to improve their scores this summer.