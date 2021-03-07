Teamwork makes the dream work

If you think about it, in life you need the skills to be able to work as a team to achieve your dreams and goals. I am very lucky to work with some great teams at the library such as the city, staff and library board and foundation.

Staff members are always my dream team, providing great customer service, support for reference questions, taking great care with ordering and processing materials, collection development and providing creativity for programs.

Theu have risen above COVID the past year learning to provide library services to many during a pandemic. We have quarantined and cleaned, developed virtual programming and provided contactless services via curbside or our drive-thru. Now it is time for this team to get back to more of a normal.

Currently, patrons can visit the library once per day for up to two hours. We recommend they wear a mask and social distance and use hand sanitizer. Of course if you are ill please do not come in. If you have COVID or another illness give us a call at 308-385-5333 and arrange to return materials when you are well.