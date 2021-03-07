Teamwork makes the dream work

If you think about it, in life you need the skills to be able to work as a team to achieve your dreams and goals. I am very lucky to work with some great teams at the library such as the city, staff and library board and foundation.
Staff members are always my dream team, providing great customer service, support for reference questions, taking great care with ordering and processing materials, collection development and providing creativity for programs.
Theu have risen above COVID the past year learning to provide library services to many during a pandemic. We have quarantined and cleaned, developed virtual programming and provided contactless services via curbside or our drive-thru. Now it is time for this team to get back to more of a normal.
Currently, patrons can visit the library once per day for up to two hours. We recommend they wear a mask and social distance and use hand sanitizer. Of course if you are ill please do not come in. If you have COVID or another illness give us a call at 308-385-5333 and arrange to return materials when you are well.
We have added more seating and some study and meeting rooms are open with limited seating and social distancing. Study rooms are first-come-first-serve and you will need to call us to reserve a meeting room. The library is still cleaning materials as they are returned. We will quarantine anything that needs extra attention.
Staff have prepared Spring Break Virtual Programming that will be available from our YouTube Channel (GrandIslandLibrary) and Facebook/gilibrary starting Monday and running througn Friday.
We have a fun camping theme because we all know we are ready to get out there and explore our beautiful Nebraska parks and Grand Island’s parks and trails, and get some fresh air. Check out Nebraska Game and Parks’ website at www.outdoornebraska.gov or the Grand Island parks website at www.giparks.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-division/hike-bike-trails.
(Check out the complete Spring Break programming scheduled in the accompanying article.)
Just like we exercise our bodies, we want to make visiting the library or our website www.gilibrary.org part of your or your family’s healthy family team where you make reading an important part of exercising, well your brain of course, and it can help with stress too. I guarantee we can find you something that you will love.
We also want to remind readers of all ages to take part in Bookopoly. Bookopoly is our current reading challenge available from Beanstack on our library website https://gilibrary.beanstack.com. Bookopoly runs through April 1. It is fun to read and play. We will have some reading incentives and prizes for participants.
Another great staff team promotion right now our Women’s History Month displays in the children and adult sections.
I was recently watching “The Today Show” and they were featuring Gen. Jacqueline Van Obst, the highest-ranking female officer in the armed forces. She was quite an inspiration and said she herself was inspired by Sally Ride and Ameilia Earhart, among others. Her favorite quote is “To be it, you have to see it.”
To see the video clip check out www.today.com/video/gen-jacqueline-van-ovost-talks-about-her-inspiring-air-force-career-101766213611.
The library has many books to inspire such as “Amelia Earhart” by Kate Jerome, and “Sally Ride: A Space Biography” by Barbara Kramer.
We have great books for dreams and teams.
Celine Swan is the director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.