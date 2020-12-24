The call: Sometimes you have to look for it

But, after years of serving various churches he found it didn’t go very well at all. Finally, he asked God why he was asked to Preach Christ with the sign in the sky. The Lord said, “You misunderstood, The PC didn’t stand for Preach Christ but to Plant Corn.”

A lot of us never really bother to ask God what our calling is. Some of us purposely avoid asking because we are afraid of the answer. I was afraid to ask God about my calling because I was afraid he would send me to some awful place overseas as a missionary. I also resisted God’s call to be a pastor. Later, I learned answering God’s call was the best thing I could have done with my life.

I’ve never heard anyone say they were sorry they had accepted God’s call for their life. Usually the hardest part is to figure out what our calling is. Many times God’s calling is just to keep doing what we are already doing. We need to be the best servant in our church and community that we can be. One of our highest calls is to be the best parent or son or daughter or family member we can be. Listening for God’s call is a great joy and blessing.

Prayer: Our Lord, we sometimes wonder about why we’re here but we don’t often ask what you’re calling us to do or be. Teach us your plan for our lives. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

