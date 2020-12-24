The call: Sometimes you have to look for it

As I’m writing this article, my son Paul has frequently been reminding all of his family about his “Golden” birthday.
What is a “Golden” birthday? It’s when the day of the month you were born is the same as your age. Paul will be 28 on the 28th of December. I can’t believe he’s that old, but we’re going to find some ways to celebrate the great blessing he has been to us. Just the same as his three sisters!
William Barclay, a Presbyterian pastor from England, has been a great writer and college professor. He said there are two great days in a person’s life: “the day we are born and the day we discover why.” Nearly everybody knows their birthday, but not everyone is aware of that second important day. The day when one discovers a purpose for being born, the reason for entering this existence. Not everyone is blessed with this second knowledge.
In Christian terms, this second awareness is our “call” or a “calling.” It is definitely of divine origin, a summons from God to a high purpose that we were created for. A great day it is when a person receives a call and says yes to God.
I believe most everyone can find their call from God if they search for it. There’s an old story about a farmer who was planting his corn one day when he looked up in the sky and saw two huge letters, P and C. Immediately the farmer thought it was God’s call to Preach Christ. He sold everything and went to school to be a preacher.
But, after years of serving various churches he found it didn’t go very well at all. Finally, he asked God why he was asked to Preach Christ with the sign in the sky. The Lord said, “You misunderstood, The PC didn’t stand for Preach Christ but to Plant Corn.”
A lot of us never really bother to ask God what our calling is. Some of us purposely avoid asking because we are afraid of the answer. I was afraid to ask God about my calling because I was afraid he would send me to some awful place overseas as a missionary. I also resisted God’s call to be a pastor. Later, I learned answering God’s call was the best thing I could have done with my life.
I’ve never heard anyone say they were sorry they had accepted God’s call for their life. Usually the hardest part is to figure out what our calling is. Many times God’s calling is just to keep doing what we are already doing. We need to be the best servant in our church and community that we can be. One of our highest calls is to be the best parent or son or daughter or family member we can be. Listening for God’s call is a great joy and blessing.
Prayer: Our Lord, we sometimes wonder about why we’re here but we don’t often ask what you’re calling us to do or be. Teach us your plan for our lives. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
