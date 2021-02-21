The world is at your fingertips without ever stepping outside

With the weather so cold and snowy the past few weeks, who wants to venture out of the house unless you need to?
Did you know that you can access nearly all of our databases from anywhere you have an internet connection?! Here’s an overview of what you can access without even having to leave the couch.
We offer two different sources for newspaper databases. The first is the Hall County Historic Newspaper Digital Archive. This project, a partnership of multiple Hall County organizations, libraries and newspapers provides free online digital access to historic editions of many of our local newspapers including: Platte Valley Independent (1870-1884), Grand Island Times (1873-1892), Grand Island Independent (1884-1900), Wood River Gazette (1884-1892), Doniphan Eagle (1892-1895), Staats-Anzeiger und Herald (German-language newspaper, 1894-1918), Wood River Interests (1894-1919), and Wood River Sunbeam (1906-2003).
Unlike our other databases, you do not need your library card number or PIN to access the Hall County Historic Newspaper Digital Archive.
Our other newspaper database, Access World News (Newsbank) is more than just newspapers. You can access information on topics related to business, education, the environment, health, jobs and careers, STEM topics and more. You can also access recent web-only editions of the Grand Island Independent, Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World Herald, USA Today and many other U.S. and international newspapers.
We have access to various consumer-oriented databases as well. Do you need to fix your vehicle, but need schematics or other instructions? You can take a look at our Chilton’s Online where you can view Chilton Auto manuals for hundreds of makes and models of vehicles, access repair information, electrical schematics, and even study for ASE certification with online practice quizzes.
There is also Consumer Reports Online, for access to product information and research, buying guides, and more. Contact the Reference Desk for access to Consumer Reports. For up-to-date health information take a look at Consumer Health Complete.
Do you or someone you know need help with homework, reviewing a paper, to study for the ACT or SAT, or even need someone to help you build and review your resume? Then you should check out Tutor.com. Each week, each library cardholder can access free live tutoring sessions, have someone help you edit and review a paper or essay, and even help you with a job search. Due to popular demand, our Tutor.com service is limited to five sessions per week. Also please take note, please visit this service through the link on our website, www.gilibrary.org, to have access to this site’s services at no charge.
Do you have a big research paper due and need sources? Or just want to learn more about a certain subject? Take a look at our suite of EbscoHost databases. Through Ebsco, you can access millions of peer-reviewed journal articles, news sources, research articles, encyclopedia entries and more on a wide range of subjects including science, technology, arts, literature, biographies, geography, languages, business and current events.
If you are studying, or interested in learning a foreign language check out Mango. With lessons for more than 70 languages from Arabic to Yiddish, Mango will have you speaking your next language in no time!
And finally, if you need help trying to find your next great read and you can’t make it in to ask library staff, or it is when we are closed, go to NoveList. On NoveList, you can access reading recommendations, reviews and series information for hundreds of thousands of books.
All of these resources and more can be found listed on the Library Database page at https://www.gilibrary.org/resources/digital-library/databases. Have fun exploring!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org