The world is at your fingertips without ever stepping outside

We have access to various consumer-oriented databases as well. Do you need to fix your vehicle, but need schematics or other instructions? You can take a look at our Chilton’s Online where you can view Chilton Auto manuals for hundreds of makes and models of vehicles, access repair information, electrical schematics, and even study for ASE certification with online practice quizzes.

There is also Consumer Reports Online, for access to product information and research, buying guides, and more. Contact the Reference Desk for access to Consumer Reports. For up-to-date health information take a look at Consumer Health Complete.

Do you or someone you know need help with homework, reviewing a paper, to study for the ACT or SAT, or even need someone to help you build and review your resume? Then you should check out Tutor.com. Each week, each library cardholder can access free live tutoring sessions, have someone help you edit and review a paper or essay, and even help you with a job search. Due to popular demand, our Tutor.com service is limited to five sessions per week. Also please take note, please visit this service through the link on our website, www.gilibrary.org, to have access to this site’s services at no charge.