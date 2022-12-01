Time to get 2023 city pet licenses

Dog and cat licenses for 2023 are available for owners residing within Grand Island city limits.

The City of Grand Island has rules and regulations for those owning a pet within city limits, including having a pet dog or cat registered, as required by city code.

To be eligible to purchase a pet license, the pet must be current on its rabies vaccinations. The state of Nebraska requires all dogs and cats over six months of age have a rabies vaccination, which is available at local veterinary clinics.

The license fee for a spayed or neutered pet is $16 per pet, and $41 for a pet that is not spayed or neutered. The licenses are valid From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 each year. After Jan. 31, a $10 late fee is added per license.

Owners will receive a receipt as proof of license and a metal tag for each pet licensed. The tag should be attached to the pet’s collar and must be worn by each dog or cat while outside its owner’s residence.

If the tag is lost, a replacement tag can be purchased for $5.

Licenses can be purchased at local veterinary clinics, the Central Nebraska Humane Society and the Utility Customer Service Center.

The Central Nebraska Humane Society located at 1312 Sky Park Road is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Utility Customer Service Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and located at 1306 West Third Street.

To learn more about animal codes in Grand Island visit www.grand-island.com/citycode - Chapter 5.

For more information about pet licensing and animal control city codes, contact Assistant City Attorney Stacy Nonhof, 308 385-5420.