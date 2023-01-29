Trinity Lutheran School celebrates discipleship for Lutheran Schools Week

Trinity Lutheran School celebrated Lutheran Schools Week by putting extra focus on discipleship.

But what is discipleship?

“Discipleship is spreading God's word to people who might not know about it, or people don't have the opportunity to learn about God's word … just trying to spread goodness in everything we do,” said Trinity eighth grader Abby Vanbibber. “Trying to stay positive and helping everyone through tough times.”

Lutheran Schools Week at Trinity had dress up days and other activities, but themes like “Tourist Tuesday” were eclipsed by a school-wide project.

“The whole school donated a bunch of items like popcorn and made a giant Chex Mix,” Vanbibber said.

“We added a lot of food,” said Trinity third grader Avery Bartles. “We wrote Bible verses and pictures on stickers and then we put on the logo.”

Students came together to make snack mix to distribute to local first responders and the veterans home.

Linda Ahrens, a fourth grade teacher at Trinity, said students embraced the project.

“They really loved the fact that they could do something for the community that they live in.”

Vanbibber said, “Discipleship is using our gifts to help other people and to spread God's word for the better.”

The bags – 585 total – were delivered by Trinity’s middle school students.

Students made quick work of the project, Ahrens said.

“That’s what teamwork and cooperation really does,” she said.

The idea of teamwork and community building can encompass all schools, not just Lutheran ones, Ahrens explained.

Even so, projects like Trinity students’ Lutheran Schools Week team endeavor lend themselves to strengthening faith, she added.

“It ties together with making disciples and what Jesus really wants us to do. What does making disciples mean? It means going out in the community,” Ahrens said.

“Do I always have to talk about Jesus? No, but it's done in our words and our actions.”