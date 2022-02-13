We’re ‘celebrating’ another pandemic Valentine’s Day

If you don’t have a sweetheart, you need to count your blessings anyway and realize you are OK as you are. You can also make a decision to change your situation. Dating during COVID is a challenge, but we have lots of technology and health protocols to help us stay safe. And we have the internet to help us stay connected.

According to a CNN Special Report, 50% of relationships now start online, and I imagine many people have limited themselves to online dating. The positive of this long-distance or just-staying-safe connection is many people are taking more time to get to know someone before getting involved. And taking that your time makes the chance of a successful relationship all the more likely.

Having someone to just say good morning to you is an uplifting experience. Many people are isolating much more than ever before, and research shows that loneliness can be worse for your physical well-being than smoking. Still, it is your choice. Not everyone can be in a relationship, and that’s just fine. If you are content with your life, there is no reason to do something just because it’s on a few calendars.