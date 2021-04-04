I got to work at our Library Welcome Desk a few times during the last few months. I must say I loved it! I really have gotten to know people.

I want patrons to feel welcome and as safe as I can make it for them, and to feel connected with what our patrons are feeling during these tough times. Believe me they told me their thoughts and what they love — or maybe didn’t love — about our library, having to wear or not wear a mask, politics, people they lost. Let’s just say I’m a good listener.

Well the library is getting back to more of a pre-COVID feel. We have added study and meeting rooms, and meet-up tables are back, with some limitations for the amount of people in areas so patrons can be socially distanced. We have a limit of two hours per visit right now, and hopefully with things going in the right direction, we will be back to unlimited hours soon. We still encourage masks, using hand sanitizer and social distancing.

Today begins National Library Week and the national theme is (you guessed it): “Welcome to Your Library.” We have many great things to celebrate including many services and programs available from both inside the library and from our website www.gilibrary.org.