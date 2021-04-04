I got to work at our Library Welcome Desk a few times during the last few months. I must say I loved it! I really have gotten to know people.
I want patrons to feel welcome and as safe as I can make it for them, and to feel connected with what our patrons are feeling during these tough times. Believe me they told me their thoughts and what they love — or maybe didn’t love — about our library, having to wear or not wear a mask, politics, people they lost. Let’s just say I’m a good listener.
Well the library is getting back to more of a pre-COVID feel. We have added study and meeting rooms, and meet-up tables are back, with some limitations for the amount of people in areas so patrons can be socially distanced. We have a limit of two hours per visit right now, and hopefully with things going in the right direction, we will be back to unlimited hours soon. We still encourage masks, using hand sanitizer and social distancing.
Today begins National Library Week and the national theme is (you guessed it): “Welcome to Your Library.” We have many great things to celebrate including many services and programs available from both inside the library and from our website www.gilibrary.org.
National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries and staff play in transforming lives and strengthening our community. We offer many great resources such as tutor.com for homework help for all ages, Overdrive for eBooks, audio, and a ton of magazines, Hoopla for eBooks, audio, music, graphic novels, and television, Chilton’s Auto, Newsbank for newspapers, Mango for language learning, the Hall County Digital Community Newspaper Archive, and more.
This week we have many special events sponsored by the Grand Island Public Library Foundation including:
• Patron Appreciation Day, Monday: Stop by and enjoy a cheesy treat.
• Volunteer Appreciation Day, Tuesday: Volunteers will receive a special reward.
• Staff Appreciation Day, Wednesday: Hats off to our awesome staff who plunged through a COVID year of cleaning and helping our patrons the best we could,
• Food for Fines Day, Thursday: If you have fines on your account — not lost or damaged items — you can bring in a canned or boxed food item that is not expired and we will take off $2for each item up to $40.
• Book Sale Day, Friday: BOGO free items include books, CDs and DVDs from our Friends of the Library Book Sale.
If that’s not enough, the Week of the Young Child runs from April 10-16. This is an interactive week focused on celebrating and advocating for families of children in their early childhood years from birth through age 8.
The library is part of the Hall County Community Collaborative H3C and as part of their local social media promotion, they will be featuring community members sharing facts and stories about why early childhood is important to them or what early childhood means to them.
We encourage businesses, individuals, child care providers/teachers, and families to post their celebration activities throughout the week. This Facebook event can be found at https://fb.me/e/1cKxYxz0H.
The Grand Island Public Library encourages early literacy for the Week of the Young Child. We will offer a virtual Artsy Thursday at 10:30 a.m. April 15.
We all have some days when you need to get your kids to the library because they are bored. Youth need to be reading. Some fun children’s books about boredom are “Doug Unplugged” by Dan Yaccarino, “On a Magical Do Nothing Day” by Beatrice Alemagna, “There’s Nothing to Do” by Dev Petty, and “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis.
We have thousands of materials and something for everyone.
So come on in and Welcome to the library!
Celine Swan is the director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.