Yahtzee! Lincoln duo rolls the dice with city's first board game cafe

A year ago, Alma Cerretta and Sam Volkmer dissected the data and every discernable Clue to assess the Risk. They saw no Trouble.

It was time to put their thimble on the starting line and roll the dice — time to open Mana Games, Lincoln’s first board game cafe.

“We saw a need,” Cerretta said. “And we thought we were ready.”

In early January, Cerretta and Volkmer, Lincoln Southeast High School graduates, will celebrate their first year of operation.

They’ve thwarted the Historic Haymarket district’s high prices per square foot and quelled the notion that Lincoln would not turn out in numbers to entertain themselves with the board games we grew up playing.

“We knew they would,” said Cerretta.

Of course, they did.

So before opening their cafe, they spent a couple of years collecting the necessary funding and bringing board games to the people. They partnered with local breweries to host weekly board game nights.

In addition, they attended the Great Plains Game Festival at the Lancaster Event Center for a couple of years and built relationships with members of what they discovered was a thriving gaming community.

Here’s a little-known secret: Just about every city of size has a space devoted to board gamers. Omaha has one. So, they asked, why not Lincoln, too?

“This idea is not as new as it feels to some Lincolnites,” Cerretta said. “It feels sometimes we’re a little behind the curve. It’s just an idea that we really love.”

And love means never having to play Sorry — unless you really want to, which they’ve found many still do.

They watched how board game parlors in other cities make it work and came up with a business model that works here.

For the paltry fee of $5, a patron is allowed to play any of the estimated 1,000 games on the shelves all day, every day.

They also give their customers the ability to leave — perhaps to grab a meal — without having to repay upon reentry.

What they’re finding is people are choosing to eat a sandwich or a bowl of soup from the Mana kitchen without stopping the flow of their games.

Give credit to Cerretta, 31, for that. While Volkmer, 33, might have his MBA and be considered a board game aficionado — someone looking to carve out a small slice of a $3 billion annual industry — it’s Cerretta’s expertise in running the cafe that is making the difference.

She grew up waiting tables and would later manage a Starbucks for seven years. That experience is paying dividends at Mana Games, which has derived 60% of its revenue in the first year.

That’s a solid number. It’s allowed the first year of operation to exceed all expectations.

The board game cafe, inside the Creamery Building at 701 P St. in the space once occupied by Indigo Bridge Books, has been a night-time destination for families, college students and a gaming community that finally has a space to call its own.

“We wanted to open a cool, inclusive community space for any type of gamer, whether you’re just here to play Yahtzee with your family or try something brand new,” Cerretta said. “We have something for everybody.”

Mana Games has also proven to be a destination for weekday family outings when school is out of session, while also hosting corporate events and civic groups like the Boy and Girl Scouts.

It’s proven to be another business that can thrive with or without the Huskers. On gamedays, the gamers might avoid the downtown traffic, but many stop in for breakfast or lunch and a cup of coffee.

“We get a lot of people hanging out before going to the stadium,” Cerretta said.

It’s on Friday and Saturday evenings when most of their business comes. By 7 p.m., they are usually at or near capacity — not bad for a place that doesn’t serve alcohol.

“When we were opening up, we considered getting our liquor license because it is a great source of revenue, but there are a lot of places around here to grab a beer, but not a lot of places open late that don’t serve alcohol,” she said.

Creating a family-friendly space was far more important to them. The excitement that the room generates has everything to do with the games going on and not the drunken drama that takes place elsewhere.

“This is just what we wanted,” Cerretta said. “We had a common dream of what we thought this space could be.”