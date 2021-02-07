Zoom ahead at your local library

There are so many exciting things going on right now at the library and coming up in the weeks ahead. It is a great time to focus on the positives in life and zoom ahead.

Speaking of Zoom, I wanted to learn more about the company that provides more than 350 million daily participants an inexpensive, all-in-one platform for video, audio and web conferencing. You can have anywhere from two to 500 people meeting without geographic restrictions.

Zoom was created by inventor and Cisco vice-president Eric Yuan in 2011. He came to the United States from China in the 1990s. He applied for a U.S. visa and was rejected eight times and got it on the ninth attempt.

This information came from a Thrive Global interview https://medium.com/thrive-global/the-inspiring-backstory-of-eric-s-yuan-founder-and-ceo-of-zoom-98b7fab8cacc, “The Inspiring Backstory of Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom” by Yitzi Weiner.

Zoom and other web meeting platforms have been a blessing for people to meet for school and work, and for some to have a personal connection with others. We have a local book club that meets on Zoom. They even take turns cooking meals, participants pick up the meal and then they eat and discuss the book online.