Zoom ahead at your local library

There are so many exciting things going on right now at the library and coming up in the weeks ahead. It is a great time to focus on the positives in life and zoom ahead.
Speaking of Zoom, I wanted to learn more about the company that provides more than 350 million daily participants an inexpensive, all-in-one platform for video, audio and web conferencing. You can have anywhere from two to 500 people meeting without geographic restrictions.
Zoom was created by inventor and Cisco vice-president Eric Yuan in 2011. He came to the United States from China in the 1990s. He applied for a U.S. visa and was rejected eight times and got it on the ninth attempt.
This information came from a Thrive Global interview https://medium.com/thrive-global/the-inspiring-backstory-of-eric-s-yuan-founder-and-ceo-of-zoom-98b7fab8cacc, “The Inspiring Backstory of Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom” by Yitzi Weiner.
Zoom and other web meeting platforms have been a blessing for people to meet for school and work, and for some to have a personal connection with others. We have a local book club that meets on Zoom. They even take turns cooking meals, participants pick up the meal and then they eat and discuss the book online.
My husband meets with former Navy buddies and enjoys a beverage and camaraderie. My stepdaughter does a cooking program with her friends on Zoom. We have had many meetings, book clubs and virtual programs using Zoom. It is nice to know we are not alone.
New reading challenge
Bookopoly is our new reading challenge that is available from Beanstack on our library web site https://gilibrary.beanstack.com/.
We had a lot of fun with our “Snow Much to Read” challenge and patrons enjoyed winning great badges and prizes such as an InstantPot, Kindles, Echo’s, gift cards and other fun things.
We had 223 participants register and 116,811 pages read. Our Bookopoly challenge started Feb. 1`and runs through April 1. It will be fun to play and read. We will have some reading incentives and prizes for participants.
A virtual Bear Fair
The Bear Fair is back virtually for preschoolers and is set for Feb. 15-17. Check the library’s Facebook page frequently that week as Bear Fair content will be posted throughout the week.
his year parents can pick up a Bear Fair bag beginning Monday, Feb. 8. No registration is required, but we do have a limited number of bags.
Kids can get their teddy bears out and learn about health and safety this week. We have a great collection of bear books, and even bear bundles where you can come through the drive-thru and ask for one on the fly.
Bear Aerobics is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Lapsits, with special guest Steve White from NTV News, will start at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Storytime with Officer Wood from the Grand Island Police Department will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The library will also offer dental health presentations from Pediatric Dental Specialists and Central Community College dental hygiene program.
It’s tax time!
AARP’s tax assistance program will take on a different format this year.
People can email a request to taxaideGI@gmail.com or call 402-542-0780. The library will not be a facility for tax volunteers to meet with people waiting for their turn due to COVID.
And AARP tax aide will contact people and work with them.
Youth Media Awards
The American Library Association has announced the 2021 Youth Media Awards http://www.ala.org/news/press-releases/2021/01/ala-announces-2021-youth-media-awards and there are some great books.
I loved “¡Vamos! Let’s Go Eat” by Raul the Third, and “RESPECT: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul” by Carole Boston Weatherford. The Newbery Medal Winner is the children’s book “When You Trap a Tiger” by Tae Keller and Caldecott Medal is “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom.
Please do zoom in and check out some Black History Month, Valentine or BEAR BOoks from our displays.
Celine Swan is the director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.