Six people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after lightning struck a grain elevator east of Shelby, 60 miles northwest of Lincoln.

The strike was caught on a nearby Nest camera.

In a press release posted Friday afternoon, Shelby Fire Chief Jon Eller said fire and rescue crews were sent to the east Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, where a new elevator is being built, for injuries caused by the lightning strike.

In all, Shelby Fire and Rescue workers and Rising City Rescue and Osceola Rescue transported six employees of McPherson Concrete to Annie Jeffrey Hospital in Osceola.

Eller described their injuries as non-life-threatening.