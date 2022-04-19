Lincoln Pius X outslugs Grand Island Senior High

A 30 mph wind blowing out to left field helped turn the cozy confines of Ryder Park into a launching pad Tuesday as Lincoln Pius X outslugged Grand Island Senior High 20-15.

With the pitching staff for both squads running on empty, the Thunderbolts and Islanders combined for 52 base runners on 34 hits. That included 10 extra-base hits with five home runs — four of them hit by Pius — in a two-hour, 57-minute contest.

“I just saw a taxed pitching staff today,” said Grand Island coach Kirby Wells, whose team was playing its fifth game in a four-day span and has single games scheduled for Thursday at home against Norfolk and Saturday at Adams Central. “Obviously, it was a really tough day to (pitch) with the wind blowing out … and our pitchers did not miss many barrels today.”

Tyrus Petsche, Will Blatchford, Max Bugbee and Cole Skorupa all homered for the Thunderbolts (5-8), who had seven extra-base hits. Reese Kortum and Petsche had three hits apiece, while Parker Otte drove in four runs and Grant Nottlemann and Kortum both had three RBIs for Pius.

“They just happened to put good swings on some hittable pitches and got them up in the air,” Pius coach Troy Charf said of his team’s four home runs. “Some of those balls were well-struck, regardless of whether the wind was blowing or not.”

Trailing 7-2, the Thunderbolts took the lead with a nine-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate. Nottlemann’s two-run single and two-run homers by Blatchford and Bugbee were the big blows for Pius.

Grand Island (7-9) committed two of its five errors in the fourth, helping to fuel Pius’ big inning.

“It did snowball on us where they barreled up some balls and we kicked it around,” Wells said of Pius’ nine-run frame. “When the wind is blowing out like it is, that’s going to happen every once in a while.

“Once the hits came, then so did our errors. We’ve got to clean that up and we will.”

The Islanders’ hitting attack was led by Tyler Fay (3 for 5) and Sam Hartman (3 for 6), while Cohen Evans was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Tycen Nelson was 2 for 2 with three runs scored. The left-handed hitting Evans blasted a three-run homer to left-center as Grand Island plated five in the second inning and led 6-0.

After surrendering nine runs in the fourth, the Islanders responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut their deficit to 11-10. However, Grand Island left the bases loaded in the fifth and stranded two runners on in the sixth, failing to score in both innings.

“With the wind the way it was today and the conditions, you’re never out of it,” Wells said. “I was proud of the way our guys did continue to compete, but we were still missing that big hit with runners on base.

“Like I told our guys, it wasn’t the nine-run inning that got us, it was innings four, five and six where we failed to maximize those scoring opportunities.”

Emerson Dolph earned the win for Pius with 3 1/3 innings of relief work, including blanking Grand Island in the fifth and sixth innings. The Islanders scored five times in the bottom of the seventh before Noah Strizek relieved Dolph and recorded the final out for the Thunderbolts.

“Emerson did a nice job and threw strikes for the most part,” Charf said. “He was pretty much at his ceiling in terms of the number of pitches he’s thrown this year — he’s kind of a reliever type, so he was definitely at his limit toward the end. We were just trying to ride him out.”

While pleased with the way the Islanders competed, Wells said his team’s execution on the mound and in the field was inconsistent.

“They didn’t ever leave the fight — we still scored five runs in that last inning — but, obviously, our pitching and defense has to be better,” Wells said. “So when we’re called upon to pitch and get guys out, we’ve got to have the mindset that we’ve got to compete and throw our best stuff in there.

“Defensively, we’ve got to clean up our errors — both physical and mental.”