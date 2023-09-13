Kearney museum to host memorial service for fallen firefighters

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Memorial Garden will host a memorial service for fallen firefighters at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in Kearney.

The service will honor firefighters and auxiliary members who died between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. It is sponsored by the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association,

The museum and garden are located at 2834 E. First St.

Completed and opened in August 2009, the museum building provides exhibit space for fire service apparatus and memorabilia, meeting rooms for educational and social events and a gift shop.

Completed in 2011, the Memorial Garden is located to the rear of the building. It is designed to honor and pay respect to those who have provided fire protection and emergency service to the citizens of Nebraska. The garden is the site of the remembrance service.

For more information, call 308-338-3473.

Shoot 4 Life charity event on Sept. 16

The 12th annual Shoot 4 Life sporting clay charity event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Grand Island Heartland Public Shooting Park.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to non-profit pro-life organizations in Nebraska.

Since 2012, Shoot 4 Life has donated $156,000 to pro-life organizations with $21,000 raised in 2022.

For more information about the event or to participate, donate or volunteer, visit www.shoot4life.org or contact Mick Reynolds at 308-379-4765 or shoot4life.org@gmail.com

Saturday event to honor Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

In observance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Be the Light Foundation will host a “Time to Remembers” on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Eagle Park.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the park, 3050 N. Broadwell. It is designed to offer hope, support and guidance; unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

Alda firemen plan annual fundraiser

ALDA — Alda firefighters will host their 11th annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Alda Community Center.

The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, beans and chips for a freewill donation.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Prizes include a Blackstone grill or an Benelli 12-gauge shotgun. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

All proceeds will be used to purchase live-saving rescue equipment for the department.