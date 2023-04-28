There are six ship-ins for Saturday’s $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes at Fonner Park.

Five of those six have never run on Fonner’s 5/8ths-mile track, including Munquad, Buck Moon, Bellamy’s Roan, Casey’s Memory and Fleetridge.

Its a Wrap is also a ship-in, but he ran at Fonner in 2022, including a fifth-place finish in the Bosselman a year ago.

And then there’s the local horses.

Medicine Tail, trained by David Anderson and ridden by Adrian Ramos, won the Tondi earlier this year and finished fourth in the Dowd Mile.

Sarcastic Tone, ridden by Roberto Morales and trained by Mark Hibdon, was second in the Tondi and won the Dowd Mile.

Cave Hill, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Larry Donlin, was second in the Dowd.

Unrestricted, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Marissa Black, was fifth in the Dowd.

Sarcastic Tone is surely the biggest bargain in the bunch. Hibdon was thinking about him for the Bosselman when he claimed him for just $5,000.

That came after Hibdon very nearly claimed him for $20,000.

“Then they dropped him in for $5,000 and I had to take a chance on him. He’s done nothing but get better,” Hibdon said. “When I got him here he won his first race, then he finished second in (the Tondi) to Medicine Tail and I felt pretty good about him. We thought the extra ground would help him. I think a mile and 1/16th (in the Bosselman) would be right up his alley.”

When the Bosselman gets going, Buck Moon — the 9-5 morning-line favorite — will likely be on or close to the lead. So will Its a Wrap and maybe Munqad.

Hibdon prefers Sarcastic Tone to be sitting off the pace a bit.

“It looks like to me there’s a speed duel setting up and I think that will set it up for us,” Hibdon said. “It looks like there’s three of them that all need the front. If that’s the case, I think maybe we’ll be one of the ones to run them down.

“We’re going to give it a shot. I know there are some good horses coming in, but I don’t think he’ll embarrass himself.”

Anderson has won 2,155 races in his career but has never won the Bosselman. He’ll have two chances this year with Medicine Tail and Bellamys Roan, a ship-in from Oaklawn Park.

Medicine Tail might be one of them out there on the lead. He went almost wire-to-wire to win the Tondi on March 18, then led the Dowd Mile much of the way before fading to fourth in the stretch.

“Not because he can’t go that far, but because speed wasn’t holding that day,” Anderson said. “Ramos couldn’t get him to relax out there on the front end. He just got a little tired. Hopefully that will be different tomorrow.”

Bellamys Roan, owned by Daniel Rogers and David Rogers, is a 5-year-old Arkansas-bred gelding. He has just two wins in 22 career starts, but has won $233,153.

“This horse has made a lot of money,” Anderson said. “He hasn’t won a lot of races but he’s made a lot of money. It seems like he wants to go this far. Whether he wants to go this far with this kind of company, we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Anderson said he’s impressed with this year’s field for the Bosselman.

“It’s come up tough,” Anderson said. “The last two or three years, it hasn’t been that tough. Boy, they’ve shipped in this year. Larry Rivelli (Buck Moon) and Jon Arnett (Its a Wrap and Fleetridge) has two tough ones. That’s why we lead them over there. It will be an interesting race.”

Fonner announcer

gets job at Arapahoe

Fonner Park announcer Dustyn Stortzum won’t be getting the summer off when Fonner’s season ends on May 20.

Stortzum announced this week that he’ll be the announcer at Bally’s Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado, for the 2023 meet. Arapahoe’s meet is set to begin on June 17 and runs through September 11.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Adrian Ramos and trainer Jesse Compton teamed up for two wins Friday. The duo won the first race with Sing Charmer Sing and the fifth with Mojito.

— Saturday’s 10-race card on Bosselman day gets started at 1:30 p.m. with a nice Nebraska-bred allowance race. The field of Caleb On the Go, Phlash Drive, Yayasgotmoregame, Joey’s Valentine, Bartender’s Mistake and Judge’s Bribe will be running for a purse of $12,500.

Bosselman Field

Horse; Jockey

1, Medicine Tail; Ramos

2, Munqad; Roman

3, Buck Moon; Baird

4, Sarcastic Tone; Morales

5, Bellamys Roan; Haar

6, Caseys Memory; Cunningham

7, Its A Wrap; Birzer

8, Fleetridge; Tohill

9, Cave Hill; Bethke

10, Unrestricted; Medina

Fonner Park Results

Friday

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $10,300, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Sing Charmer Sing, A. Ramos; $6.80; $3.60; $2.20

2, Tellittothejudge, B. McNeil; ;$3.20; $2.20

1, Just Luck, J. Medina; ; ;$2.60

Race Time: 1:15

Exacta (3-2), $11.00

Second Race, Purse $4,753, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Jomama Sassy, S. Bethke; $21.60; $6.00; $2.20

3, Gloriously Wicked, C. Fackler; ;$4.60; $2.10

6, Spitfire Suzie, J. Medina; ; ;$2.10

Late Scratches: Uptown Diva, Pie Ala Mode

Race Time: :48.20

Daily Double (3-4), $51.20. Exacta (4-3), $81.20. Superfecta (4-3-6-5), $5.56. Trifecta (4-3-6), $56.80. Consolation Double (3-2), $5.60

Third Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Lots of Gold, K. Roman; $6.80; $3.80; $2.60

1, Ready to Get Loud, A. Martinez; ; $3.40; $2.40

4, Jazz Brunch, J. Medina; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: :46.60

Exacta (6-1), $20.40. Superfecta (6-1-4-5), $6.37. Trifecta (6-1-4), $18.50

Fourth Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile

5, Miss Grand Slam, A. Martinez; $19.60; $9.60; $3.80

3, Smilin Josie, J. Medina; ; $9.20; $3.80

2, Happy Quest, K. Roman; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: 1:44.40

Exacta (5-3), $138.60. Superfecta (5-3-2-4), $54.37. Trifecta (5-3-2), $243.50

Fifth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Mojito, A. Ramos; $6.40; $3.00; $2.60

6, R Voo's Taboo, A. Martinez; ; $2.60; $2.40

4, Kal El, S. Bethke; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (5-6), $11.80. Superfecta (5-6-4-2), $18.53. Trifecta (5-6-4), $30.60

Sixth Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile

1, Oregon County, J. Medina, $7.20, $3.60, $2.80

4, New Stripe, A. Martinez, , $4.20, $3.00

2, Recklessness, N. Haar, , , $3.60

Race Time: 1:43

Daily Double (5-1), $30.20; Exacta (1-4), $26.80. Superfecta (1-4-2-6), $57.74. Trifecta (1-4-2), $64.60; Pic 3 (5-5-1), $153.70. Pic 4 (6-5-5-1), $540.80. (4-6-5-5-1), $233.30