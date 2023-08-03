SOFTBALLCrusaders softball to host car wash Saturday

The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team will host a car wash fundraiser Saturday at the school.

The car wash will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be in the south parking lot.

There will also be a garage sale and a barbeque.

Golf Jackrabbit Run to host cancer benefit tournament

The 2023 Golf’n Fore Cancer Benefit Tournament will take place Aug. 20 at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

The benefit is for Grand Island Senior High 2022 graduate Gus Jacobitz, who was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a rare testicular cancer.

It will be a four-person scramble that will will be $360 per team. The shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. with a lunch provided. There will be flag prizes and auction items.

Register at jackrabbitrungolf.com. For more information, contact Jackrabbit Run general manager Sadonna Manfull at sadonna@jackrabbitrungolf.com or call (308) 385-5340.