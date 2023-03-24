FOOTBALL

Area athletes selected to play in Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game

A number of area athletes have been selected to play in the 2023 8-Man All-Star Game.

The game is set for 6 p.m. June 17 at Lloyd Wilson Field at Hastings College.

Central Valley’s Zander Wolf, Ravenna teammates Thomas Psota and Zach Lewandowski, Riverside’s Klayton Kleffner and Carson Bloom and Arcadia-Loup City’s Hayden Griffith.

Ravenna’s Dan Bolling will be one of the West assistant coaches.

SOFTBALL

Grand Island Adult Softball Association taking registrations

The Grand Island Adult Softball Association is accepting registrations for the upcoming summer season.

The league will offer Men’s, Coed and Women’s Leagues this year and will begin in early May. The registration deadline is March 28.

Please visit www.gisba.com to register or if you have any questions please email giadultsoftball@gmail.com.