GOLF

Toner named Director of Operations for Baylor women’s golfGrand Island native Collin Toner was named to be the Director of Operations for the Baylor women’s golf program Monday.

A 2021 graduate of the University of Nebraska, Toner has spent the last two years assisting Baylor head coaches, student-athletes and staff as a graduate assistant with the compliance team. Some of his duties included reviewing prospective student-athlete transcripts, coach camp/clinic requests, NCAA bylaw interpretations, NIL trends and student-athlete NIL activity.

Before attending grad school at Baylor, Toner was a Level Three PGA Management intern at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan. During his time in Hutchinson, Toner assisted in the execution of the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship as a part of the advanced tournament operations team, while assisting with the junior golf program and helping achieve a new record in merchandise sales.

Toner also served as a Level Three PGA Management intern at Crystal Downs Country Club in Frankfort, Michigan, in the summer of 2020. He worked alongside the club professionals, helping with inventory management, tee sheet management, tournament operations and budgeting.

Toner completed his Level Two PGA Management internship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown, Penn. Toner participated in caddie education and was an instructor for the “Get Golf Ready” program.

Toner got a B.S. in Professional Golf Management and a minor in business administration from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2021. He is set to earn his M.S. Ed. in Sport Management this month from Baylor.

BASEBALL

Grand Island Senior High to host youth baseball campGrand Island Senior High will host the “Islander Youth Baseball Camp” July 31-Aug. 2.

The camp is for anyone entering grades 2nd-8th and will take place at Ryder Park.

Grades 2-5 will go from 9-10:30 a.m. and Grades 6-8 will go from 10:30-noon.

Register online at https://gofan.co/event/971513?schoolId=NE18517.

For more information, contact coach Kirby Wells at kwells@gips.org.