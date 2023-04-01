Camps

Senior High to host Sam Foltz Memorial Memorial Kicking Camp

Grand Island Senior High will host the Sam Foltz Kicking Camp from 12-4 p.m. July 7.

Register to enroll at forevertwoseven.org. It costs $100 to enroll and is open to incoming high school students grades 9-12.

Also, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the SF27 Foundation.

Football

Three Coaches, 13 Players Named to 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame

Three coaches and 12 players have been named to the 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held June 17 at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank.The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2023 includes: Players- Greg Bellamy (Farnam), Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge), Jeff Uher (Dodge), Coaches- Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston). Family Legacy- Tony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth, and success of Nebraska Eight-Man Football. For more information regarding the Hall of Fame please contact Bob McEvoy at bmcevoy@clarkson.esu7.org.