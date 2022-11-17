Local/State Briefs

RUNNING

Westridge student finishes 9th at National Middle School Cross Country Meet

Ethan Smith, an eighth grader at Westridge Middle School, finished ninth during the National Middle School Cross Country National Championships in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 5.

Smith competed in the 4K race, finishing at 13:34.7. He competed with 189 other athletes in the race.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNK set to play Concordia-St. Paul in Central region

The No. 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team is in Wayne this Friday afternoon for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The always-tough Central Regional features eight nationally-ranked teams with the No. 7-seed Lopers (28-5) facing No. 3-ranked and No. 2-seed Concordia-St. Paul (26-5). First serve from Rice Auditorium will be no sooner than 2:30 p.m.; the first match begins at noon.

Nine-time national champions, the CU Golden Bears beat UNK, 3-2, last year in the second round of the Central Regional in Warrensburg, Mo. The Lopers rallied from a 2-0 hole but then fell behind 10-4, 11-9 and 13-8 in the fifth set before losing, 15-12.

Four Golden Bears had double digit kill totals that day and each is back in sophomore outside/right sides Sophia Anderson (15) and Emma Schmidt (17) and junior outside/right sides Jasmine Mulvihill (10) and Sydney Mattson (11). Schmidt hit .382 to reach her team-high kill total while also supplying 13 digs. Concordia ended the long match with 13 blocks, seven aces and hit 54 points higher than UNK.

Mulvihill (3.95) and Schmidt (3.01) leads the team in kills per set on the year with CU hitting .305 as a squad, tops in D2.

Alliance outside Emersen Cyza (21) and Kearney middle Bailee Sterling (11) combined for 32 kills in last year's match with UNK recording 12 team blocks. Cyza (3.93) and Sterling (2.81) lead the team in kps this fall with redshirt frehsman setter Peyton Neff first in attack percentage (.352).

The Golden Bears are 4-1 all-time against the Lopers in the NCAA's, also picking up wins in 2008, 2010 and 2012. UNK won an epic 2019 Central Regional final at the Health & Sports Center.

The winner UNK/CU winner plays again Saturday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Washburn and Minnesota-Duluth. The championship match is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.

Central Region

Friday, Nov. 18

No. 3 Minn.-Duluth vs. No. 6 Washburn, noon

No. 2 CU vs. No. 7 UNK, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 NW Missouri vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wayne vs. No. 8 Harding, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

UMD/WU Winner vs. CU/UNK Winner, 5 p.m.

NW/SCSU Winner Vs. WSC/HU Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Championship Match, 4 p.m.