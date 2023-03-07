Signings

Northwest’s Ottman signs with Wayne State

Olivia Ottman will be taking her golf game to Wayne State.

The Northwest senior signed a letter of intent to play golf for the Wildcats in front of family and friends Monday at Northwest High School.

This past season for the Vikings, Ottman finished tied for 13th with a 175 two-day score, helping Northwest take sixth during the Class B girls state golf meet in Scottsbluff.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Griess wins EIWA Tournament, qualifies to NCAAs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Navy's Grady Griess is going to be wrestling in the NCAA Tournament.

The Northwest graduate earned that opportunity after winning the EIWA championship Sunday.

He finished the tournament with a 4-0 record, including a 5-1 win over No. 27-ranked Nathan Taylor of Lehigh. He has 31 wins this season.

Griess is one of five Navy wrestlers to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which will take place March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.