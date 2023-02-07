BASKETBALL

Chicago Prep Sports Academy to replace Huntington Prep in Heartland Hoops Classic

A change in lineup is being announced for the Heartland Hoops Classic both Friday and Saturday evenings.

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS), ranked fifth in the nation to end the 2021-22 season, returns for its seventh consecutive appearance at the event. Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, MD) is back for its second appearance, and Real Salt Lake Academy (Herriman, UT) makes its debut at the Classic along with Chicago Prep Sports Academy (Chicago, IL). Due to a last-minute change, Chicago Prep replaces Huntington Prep, who was originally scheduled to play both Friday and Saturday.

The following Friday night games will be played at Lynn Farrell Arena at Hastings College:

6 p.m. — Bishop Walsh vs Chicago Prep Sports Academy

7:45 p.m. — Sunrise Christian Academy vs Real Salt Lake Academy

The following Saturday games tip off at 9:40 a.m. at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island:

9:40 a.m. — Freeman vs Central City

11:20 a.m. — Platteview vs Grand Island

1 p.m. — Wahoo vs North Platte

2:45 p.m. — Gordon Rushville vs Grand Island Central Catholic

4:30 p.m. — Real Salt Lake Academy vs Omaha Westside

6:15 p.m. — Bishop Walsh vs Bellevue West

8 p.m. — Chicago Prep Sports Academy vs Sunrise Christian Academy

No presale tickets are available for the Hastings College games. Admission is $10 at the door and allows access to both games.

Full-day tickets for Saturday are available to purchase at the Heartland Events Center box office for $16, or at www.heartlandeventscenter.com (includes online processing fees).

Media passes will be issued specifically for this event, but NSAA passes will not be accepted. News and sports department personnel who wish to receive media credentials should contact Tino Martinez at heartlandhoopsclassicgi@gmail.com

This event is proudly sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive and West Faidley Medical Center.