BASKETBALL

Northwest to host Sammy Hoops Basketball Camp

Northwest High School will host the Sammy Hoops Basketball Camp on July 19-20.

Sam Griesel, Thomas Viglianco and others will host the camp for two day so of development and skills.

On July 19, Grades third and fourth for boys and girls will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by boys and girls entering 5th-8th grade from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On July 20, high school boys and girls will go from 9-11 a.m.

The cost is $50 per player. For more information on how to register or any other questions, please contact vigliancohoops@gmail.com.

GOLF

Fonner View Golf Course to host GILT Golf Tourney

The 22nd Gilt Golf Tournament will set for Fonner View Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The 9-hole tournament is a three-person golf scramble.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., while the shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. Entry fee per person will be $40.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Catherine Fosket Scholarship Fund.

For more information, contact Jeannee Mueller Fossberg at (308) 379-2015.