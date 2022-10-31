Local/State briefs

BASKETBALL

Heartland Hoops Classic tickets now on sale

General admission tickets are now on sale for the 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic,

which will take place Feb. 11, 2023 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS), No.5-rated in the nation to end the 2021-22

season, returns for its seventh consecutive appearance at the event. Bishop Walsh

(Cumberland, MD) is back for its second appearance, while Huntington Prep (Huntington, WV) and Real Salt Lake Academy (Herriman, UT) make their debut.

The event kicks off at 9:40 a.m. and includes the following seven games:

9:40 a.m. - Freeman vs Central City

11:20 a.m. - Platteview vs Grand Island

1 p.m. - Wahoo vs North Platte

2:45 p.m. - Gordon Rushville vs Grand Island Central Catholic

4:30 p.m. - Real Salt Lake Academy vs Omaha Westside

6:15pm Bishop Walsh vs Bellevue West

8 p.m. - Huntington Prep vs Sunrise Christian Academy

Tickets are available for purchase at the Heartland Events Center box office and at

www.heartlandeventscenter.com. General admission tickets are $16 for a full day pass.

Media passes will be issued specifically for this event but NSAA passes will not be

accepted. News and sports department personnel who wish to receive media

credentials should contact Tino Martinez at heartlandhoopsclassicgi@gmail.com.