COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bolt announces baseball staff changeNebraska Baseball Coach Will Bolt announced on Tuesday that the Huskers and Assistant Coach Jeff Christy have mutually agreed to part ways.

Christy served as an assistant coach for Bolt for four seasons at Nebraska and worked with Bolt on Texas A&M’s staff for two seasons (2018-19) and at Nebraska under Darin Erstad from 2012 to 2014.

“Jeff and I have a close relationship dating back to our College World Series run in 2005,” said Bolt. “He played a key role for the last four seasons and helped us earn a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2021. I wish Jeff and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Huskers add transfer Bella BaconThe Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday.

An Omaha native, Bacon joins the Huskers as a sophomore transfer from Purdue.

“Bella is a strong, hard-working competitor that has always had a love for Nebraska,” Revelle said. “It is an exciting time for Nebraska Softball to welcome home a homegrown Husker in Bella Bacon.”

Bacon spent her freshman season with Purdue and will have three years of eligibility at Nebraska. Bacon appeared in 26 games with six starts as the designated player in her lone season as a Boilermaker. She tallied eight hits, scored one run and had five RBI.

Bacon was a four-year letterwinner at Millard West and a two-time Super State selection. She earned a spot on the Class A first-team all-state team in 2020 and was named to the second team in 2021. Bacon played club ball for Iowa Premier, helping the team to a PGF Premier National Championship and the Boulder IDT Championship in 2021. She entered her collegiate career ranked No. 53 nationally among first basemen by the Extra Inning Softball.