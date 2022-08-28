A 'picky eater,' Salmon doesn't like fish

There are two types of eaters in this world, those who are open to try new dishes and delicacies, and then there are those who are more conservative, or maybe even called a “picky” eater. I fall into the latter group.

I am not trying very many new foods. I am happy with the old ones. First, I don’t eat seafood, unless, it is tuna in a can. I know, my last name is Salmon and I don’t eat fish, quite the anomaly right?

I have tried a variety of fish types and 99.999% of the time it was nasty. The one time I liked it was in Minnesota on a fishing trip, it was a working gig for me, they made walleye, and it was pretty edible.

I have never tried and won’t try lobster, shrimp or anything else in a shell. I know, I am a very shellfish person. But I digress.

No way am I eating sushi. I don’t eat cooked fish; I am not eating it raw either.

Rocky mountain oysters, while not seafood, are another I won’t be trying.

I like steak, well done, not pink. I tell them at the restaurants I don’t want to cut into it and hear “moos.”

I like ketchup, but not tomatoes. Pickles, but not cucumbers.

I like some vegetables, and many fruits. I don’t drink alcohol unless its communion wine at church.

I love dairy but am lactose intolerant. I have to take a pill with milk stuff.

Also foods that are too much work aren’t appealing to me. For instance, chicken wings, we all know buffaloes don’t have wings. All that work for a little amount of meat, why bother? Eat a chicken leg at least that pays off in the end.

Another is ribs. Too messy and too much work for this guy to dive into.

I am not really a cake fan, I prefer pie myself. My mom used to make me pumpkin pie for my birthday in August. She still would if I asked.

Spicy foods are out also like peppers and such.

Growing up in Southern California, I have come to love Mexican food, but hate salsa (see tomatoes above). Don’t get me started on cilantro.

I don’t use salt or pepper on anything unless it is already on there.

Onions are foul weeds, yuck. Mushrooms can go away also. Almost all soup is out also. Is it a food or a liquid? I don’t want both together.

I don’t like coffee. If you do, that’s great; it’s just not my bag. Luke warm hot chocolate is good (see dairy above).

Maybe I am not only a picky but a stubborn one. I will stick with my sandwiches, love those, cereal, chicken and hamburgers. There are many more things I WILL eat, but that’s for another day.

By the way, pasta is also my friend.

Sorry if you ever want to have me over for supper, but I may ask what we are having first before committing.