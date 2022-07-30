 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lotteries from Satuday, July 30

LOTTERIES

Nebraska 2 by 2

Red: 3-14

White: 4-17

Jackpot: $22,000

Pick 5

2-19-20-32-36

Pick 3

5-2-3

My Day

5-28-99

Lucky for Life

8-24-33-44-46 LB: 6

Powerball

4-17-57-58-68

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $170M

