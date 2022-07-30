Lotteries from Satuday, July 30

LOTTERIES
Nebraska 2 by 2
Red: 3-14
White: 4-17
Jackpot: $22,000
Pick 5
2-19-20-32-36
Pick 3
5-2-3
My Day
5-28-99
Lucky for Life
8-24-33-44-46 LB: 6
Powerball
4-17-57-58-68
Powerball: 12
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $170M
