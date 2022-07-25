Loud music leads to Grand Island drug arrest

Following a complaint about loud music early Monday, the subject of the complaint fled from police and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

After getting the complaint about loud music just before 2 a.m., Grand Island police arrived at 3033 W. Capital Ave., where a black spray-painted vehicle was playing loud music.

Police tried to make contact with Alexander Esquitin, who was in and out of the vehicle. The 34-year-old Grand Island man was told to come speak to police about the loud music.

Esquitin ran from police and headed into apartment No. 1 after being told to stop, says Monday's GIPD media report.

Police say an orange prescription container containing multiple blue pills and two baggies of a white crystalline substance were located in plain view in the vehicle.

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment and was taken into custody. Esquitin was arrested for obstruction and possession of a controlled substance (meth).