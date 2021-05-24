Lucky
Lucky is a 72 lb 6 y/o beautiful white Husky who recently lost his home. He has a "laid back"... View on PetFinder
A 16-year-old Grand Island boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he was selling marijuana on social media.
During the past five years, a Grand Island woman lost at least $30,000 in an online relationship that she believed was legitimate.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Seat belts also were not in use.
GILTNER — The Nebraska State Patrol on Friday arrested a Florida man who was allegedly hauling 426 pounds of marijuana in 14 ATMs, a large saf…
JBS Swift announced employee pay increases Friday.
The future of the Principal building, or at least part of it, has been announced.
A 39-year-old Grand Island man, Giannini Cervantes, was arrested after he allegedly poured alcohol on his wife’s leg and set it on fire, stabb…
Adam Price is expected to be extradited to Nebraska on charges of child abuse after the deaths of his two children, ages 5 and 3.
A 22-year-old Grand Island woman reported she was robbed and assaulted early Sunday outside El Tabares Bar and Grill, 106 W. Fourth St.
The life of a 69-year-old Grand Island woman was saved in a May 1 house fire thanks to a team effort.