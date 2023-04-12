BRAINARD — Briana DeSanctis is sick of tuna.

Oatmeal? She can barely say the word without gagging, let alone stomach the actual breakfast. These days, she’d rather have a cheeseburger.

For DeSanctis, a 39-year-old Maine native better known as Rocky, this is month 15 into her 6,800-mile quest on the American Discovery Trail. If she completes the hike, she’ll become the first woman to solo hike the entire trail.

Roughly 4,200 miles down. Roughly 2,600 to go.

But why?

“I wanted more solitude,” DeSanctis said, adding how there were “so many people” taking on the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail when she did in 2015.

After scouring the internet for a larger challenge, DeSanctis found the map of the ADT and reached out to the American Discovery Trail Society.

“So, I said, ‘If I was to hike the entire thing, would I be the first woman to complete the trail?’ She said, ‘Definitely,’” DeSanctis recalled. “I was like, ‘Easy peasy. That’s what I’m gonna do.’”

Starting from Cape Henlopen in Delaware, the eastern portion of the ADT runs through Maryland, D.C., West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky before circling back into a crossroads in Elizabethtown, Ohio.

From there, there are two options: the southern route and the northern route.

The southern route passes through Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado; and the northern route goes through Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado before rejoining near Denver, to form the western portion of the trail. From there, the trail meanders through Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California before ending at Limantour Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore.

So far, DeSanctis has checked off the eastern portion and the southern route — officially beginning her journey Jan. 1, 2022, with her feet in the Atlantic Ocean.

She’s kept at it ever since, taking some days off here and there to give presentations and hang out with locals or old friends — staying in Littleton, Colorado, on Nov. 22, 2022.

Originally, DeSanctis wanted to keep trudging along through the western portion of the trail before circling back to knock out the northern route, but plans changed — so she flew back to Ohio in December to start the segment she’s currently on.

The Nebraska portion of the trail begins on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha and heads toward Lincoln before turning north toward Stromsburg and David City. From there it goes through Central City, Grand Island, Doniphan, Lowell, Kearney, Cozad, Gothenburg, North Platte, Ogallala and Big Springs before cutting into Colorado.

“I love Colorado. I love mountains,” DeSanctis said. “This stuff, it drives you mental. Just walking the flat, flat, flat and straight forward. Every time I see a turn, I’m like, ‘Ooh, look at that.’ Or, ‘Oh wow, there’s a house!’ And I’ll think about that for a while, wonder if they have pets. But it gets really boring.”

While the current conditions haven’t been the most memorable, she’s seen it all.

She’s encountered every weather condition: below zero, above 100, snowstorms, rainstorms and windstorms — the latter of which ended up breaking one of her tent poles.

She’s slept in several unusual places: in her tent on the side of the road, in her tent next to the trail, a church in West Virginia, in a few bathrooms and in a lot of cemeteries.

“It’s usually flat and mowed, so they keep it maintained,” DeSanctis said. “I’m not sleeping on Aunt Mabel, but I’ll sleep at the edge and I wouldn’t have a fire there.”

When locals discover DeSanctis’ tent out in the wilderness, their first assumption is that she’s a man or, at least, she has a man with her.

A woman hiking on her own? Incomprehensible, apparently.

“They think I’m a dude,” DeSanctis said. “They don’t even realize there’s a girl in there camping by herself, because they don’t think that’s gonna happen.”

One of the first questions she gets: Aren’t you afraid of getting mugged?

She laughs. No, she’s not.

“I want people to realize that this world isn’t as scary of a place as everybody keeps thinking it is,” DeSanctis said. “You know how many people told me not to walk through East St. Louis? I walked right through there. The only people I saw were construction workers and they waved.”

Her biggest worry isn’t people. It’s not coyotes, either. It’s domestic dogs. Back on the Buckeye Trail in Ohio, there were several mean dogs that approached her, she said.

Something else she’s conscious of: how she’s perceived.

In bigger metro areas, the assumption is that she’s homeless.

But she’s trying to break the stigma. In Omaha, she bought and handed out cheeseburgers to those in need of food.

“People see me with a backpack on, and they’re giving me the stink eye like I’m homeless,” DeSanctis said. “And then in that bag, there’s 150 cheeseburgers that I’m giving out to hungry people, like to prove a point here. Not all homeless people are bad people. I’m trying to force people to see it my way.”

With roughly 2,600 miles to go, DeSanctis is looking forward to what’s ahead.

She’s excited to see the mountains of Colorado again and to take in the beauty of Utah. Nevada, she’s nervous for. That section of the trail is very remote, so she’s planning on having people drop some water for her.

If all goes according to plan, DeSanctis hopes to reach the trail’s end by the first week of November.

“I only say that because it will be my birthday,” DeSanctis said. “I think that’d be cool to finish on my 40th birthday.”

There’s plenty of time and thousands of miles between now and then, but she already knows what she’s going to do when she’s done.

First, she’s going to step foot in the Pacific Ocean.

Then?

“Write my book.”

She’s certainly going to have plenty of stories to tell.