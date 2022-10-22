 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault dies in Douglas County Jail

OMAHA — An inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Wednesday just days after he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Corrections staff attempted life-saving efforts after 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

First responders with the Omaha Fire Department declared Ehrhart-Plowman dead, according to the release.

Ehrhart-Plowman was taken into custody Oct. 15 on suspicion of domestic assault, the release said.

As with any in-custody death, a grand jury investigation will take place.

