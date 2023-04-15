DENVER (AP) — A man accused of making a threatening phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold last year has been convicted of one count of retaliation against an elected official, prosecutors said Thursday. A jury deliberated for about three hours before finding Kirk Wertz, 52, guilty of the felony count on Wednesday, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Wertz was accused of calling Griswold's office on June 30, 2022, and asking the call-taker to tell Griswold, the state's top election official, that “the angel of death is coming for her in the name of Jesus Christ,” according to a court document explaining why he was arrested.

He was taken into custody in suburban Denver after investigators tracked his cell phone moving from Goodland, Kansas, to the Denver area, according to the document.