A man was found dead and a woman injured following a shooting in Blair Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Blair Police Department, officers were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. to a home near 10th and Park streets in Blair to reports of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, police found a man dead at the scene and a woman who had been shot in both legs.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon, and neither victim had been identified.

Police are searching for a 22-year-old Council Bluffs man in connection with the shooting. Police say that he was seen leaving the area in a 1988 green Jeep Cherokee with Iowa license plate NAM032. The U.S. Marshals and metro area law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the man.