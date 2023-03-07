LINCOLN — In spring 2015, Jeff Cooley was the conductor on a coal trail headed west out of North Platte. The train had just hit 50 miles an hour when he saw something on the track ahead.

The engineer thought it might be a dead animal or maybe a turkey. After a few more seconds, Cooley noticed hair blowing in the wind and started the emergency braking process.

The obstruction turned out to be a 4-year-old girl, sitting on the tracks, crying because her parents were fighting at home, Cooley said. The girl, fortunately, was unharmed. But the experience left the North Platte railroader even more convinced that trains need two-person crews to operate safely.

“Four eyes and two minds, they equate to a lot better decision making,” he told members of the Nebraska Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on Monday.

Cooley joined numerous railroad workers, local officials and supporters testifying in support of a bill that would mandate two-person crews at a minimum on trains in Nebraska.

Legislative Bill 31 was introduced by State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, home to the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard, the largest railroad classification yard in the world.

Jacobson said last month’s derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio, underlined the reasons for the proposal. The derailment on Feb. 3 spewed vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals into the air, killing fish in nearby streams and prompting an evacuation.

Initial reports have alleged problems with railroad safety technology that was supposed to alert the crew to the failure of a wheel bearing.

“This is a public safety issue as well as a worker safety issue,” Jacobson said.

But representatives of Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the two major railroads in Nebraska, opposed the measure. Both said the issue should be handled through collective bargaining between the companies and employee unions.

Rod Doerr, representing Union Pacific, acknowledged that contracts currently require two-person crews. But he said the railroad industry needs the flexibility to go with one person on a train as technology improves.

He said U.P. is working on plans to redeploy conductors so that they no longer ride on trains but are stationed at key locations and able to respond to emergencies with trucks. Meanwhile, safety technology would ensure that engineers are alert and able to operate trains alone.

Jeff Davis, with BNSF, made similar arguments, while assuring lawmakers that the railroad would stick with two-person crews until employees agree to change.

“We want to be free to work this out with our union to use the technology we have invested in,” he said.

Although the East Palestine derailment has brought increased attention to railroad safety, the issue of two-person crews is not new. The Federal Railroad Administration proposed a regulation last July that would require at least two crew members. More recently, the proposed Railway Safety Act of 2023 would include a national mandate for two-person crews.

Measures similar to LB 31 have been introduced at least six times previously in the Legislature. A 2017 proposal was killed in committee. None of the others got out of committee.

Nebraska lawmakers approved a legislative resolution in 2015 urging the federal agency to adopt a rule on appropriate train crew sizes that “ensures public safety and promotes the efficient movement of freight, while supporting interstate commerce.”

The resolution, introduced by then-Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis, said the “volume of freight transported by rail is particularly heavy through Nebraska, and these freight shipments include hazardous materials such as ethanol, chlorine, and Bakken crude oil.” It said safety risks could be reduced by requiring train crews of at least two people.

The hearing on LB 31 came as Gov. Jim Pillen urged the Nebraska Public Service Commission to refocus attention on railroad safety. He cited reports that the commission has left a railroad track safety inspector position vacant for two decades.

“Recently, there have been multiple railroad derailments in Nebraska while key railroad inspector positions have remained unfilled at the PSC for years,” the governor said. “I call on the PSC to refocus on its core duties and remain diligent in bettering rail safety.”

However, Commissioner Tim Schram said the Legislature has not approved funding for the position since 2011, despite numerous requests.