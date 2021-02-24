Mendoza appointed to City Council

Maggie Mendoza is the newly appointed City Council member for Grand Island’s Ward 2.
Mendoza replaces Clay Schutz, who resigned in January to move to Kansas City, Missouri.
Ward 2 covers the southwest Grand Island area, south of Anna Street and west of Locust Street, and a portion south of Old Potash Highway along North Road.
The oath of office was administered Tuesday by Mayor Roger Steele, who welcomed her to the group.
“We have a seat for you, and I want to welcome you to the City Council,” he said.
Mendoza thanked the council for being given the opportunity.
“I am super honored to serve with you. I’m also honored to serve the constituents of Grand Island,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to continuing the great work you have all done to grow this community.”
She received standing applause.
Mendoza has been a member of the Grand Island community for more than five years. She works for Lincoln NRC Health as a customer success manager.
Mendoza was inspired to pursue the open seat by a desire to see Grand Island be the best city it can be, she said.
“I was looking at ways to become involved within the community and help it to grow, and make it a place where families want to come,” she said, “and also to grow the fiscal responsibility here in town and just continue to expand the community economically.”
Those interested in serving on the council had to submit a letter of interest and resume to City Clerk RaNae Edwards. After interviews with those interested, Steele made his recommendation to the City Council members for their approval.
Block grants approved
Grand Island City Council approved a new round of community development block grants for Fall 2021.
The funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are intended to be used for responding to the needs of the pandemic.
Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained that Round 1 of HUD COVID funds went to cities last year. Round 2 went only to states. And the city is now receiving Round 3.
“This is our second round of funding,” Nabity said.
A total of $233,126 will go to four programs:
-- The city of Grand Island received $15,000 for program administration.
-- Heartland United Way received $100,000 for a COVID Relief and Recovery Grant. The funds will be used for emergency assistance for rent and utility payments.
-- Senior Citizen Industries received $59,063 for its “response to prepare for and prevent the spread of COVID-19 to LMI seniors” effort.
The funds will go toward shelf-stable food boxes for its Meals-on-Wheels clients.
“They’ve had times when they have staff was done with COVID and weren’t able to provide Meals-on-Wheels,” Nabity said. “This will allow them to have crackers and peanut butter or maybe pasta that they can open up and still have that meal provided, even when the senior center is not able to deliver meals.”
-- Hall County Community Collaborative received $59,063 for child care virtual learning centers, as well as child care scholarships.
In 2020, HUD provided more than $251,000 in Grand Island for COVID-19 efforts to Heartland United Way, Community Action Partnership and Grand Island YWCA.
The latest round of funds will be available in September.