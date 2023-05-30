The inmate was agitated. He was aggressive. He refused to comply with directives.

In December 2020, as the man banged on the doors and yelled at staff members at Nebraska’s Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a cell extraction team was assembled to remove him from the “mini-yard” he was refusing to leave.

Over the course of hours, corrections officers fired a barrage of projectiles — at least 110 pepper balls, 20 bursts of pepper spray and a dozen rubber bullets — into the small room until he finally surrendered. In a follow-up report provided to the warden after the incident, staff explicitly stated that “alternate actions” should be considered when dealing with this particular inmate because of his tolerance for chemical exposure.

But less than six months later, in June 2021, it happened again.

Instead of a new strategy, corrections officers blasted the man with even more projectiles than the previous time. And at no point during either incident did the prison bring in a licensed mental health professional to speak to the man, who is seriously mentally ill and has a long history of volatile staff interactions.

In a report issued earlier this month, Doug Koebernick, inspector general for the Nebraska Correctional System, highlighted the lack of contact with a licensed mental health professional as one of a number of issues with the way officials handled the two incidents. The report details how the inmate was hit with hundreds of “less-lethal” munitions like pepper balls and rubber bullets, suffering extensive bruising, a broken finger and three rubber bullets embedded under his skin.

Koebernick’s external review, as well as two internal reviews within the Nebraska Department of Corrections, or NDCS, found that the level of force used was excessive and non-proportional to the level of resistance shown by the inmate. Two NDCS staff members were disciplined as a result of the investigation, and the former warden at Tecumseh was abruptly reassigned after a recorded phone call caught him saying that he’d “love to shoot” the inmate with a semi-automatic rifle.

In a statement, current NDCS director Rob Jeffreys said that he was made aware of the incident and the “immediate need for change has been addressed.” The department has agreed to consider adding additional mental health training for corrections officers, and issued a new policy directive calling for mental health providers or crisis negotiators to be called to assist in de-escalation “if time and circumstances permit.”

Despite the critical findings of its own internal reviews, NDCS did not report either incident to Koebernick’s office, which acts as a watchdog over the state’s prison system, in part by investigating serious injuries and deaths occurring in custody. Scott Frakes, the NDCS director at the time, told Koebernick that he reviewed photos of the injuries and did not consider them to be serious.

Koebernick found out about the injuries by chance as he was visiting Tecumseh’s restrictive housing unit in August 2021. The inmate, dressed only in boxer shorts and still covered in welts from the June 14 incident that year, sought Koebernick’s attention and informed him of the recent use of force incidents.

The inmate, who is not identified in the report per Nebraska law, has a long history of misconduct and an unnamed serious mental illness. Throughout more than a decade of incarceration, he racked up more than 450 misconduct reports and lost all of his “good time.”

The June incident began after staff reported that the inmate was acting “unusual and aggressive” during evening mealtime. The corporal in the unit feared for his safety and exited the gallery at about 4:30 p.m. Remaining staff were evacuated from the unit, and other inmates were ordered to return to their cells.

At 4:50 p.m., a use-of-force team was assembled. Meanwhile, the inmate — now alone in the gallery — began barricading the doors and crafting small weapons. According to Koebernick, those weapons included the handle of a metal soup ladle, a shard of Plexiglas and a piece of metal.

The team began to fire pepper balls into the gallery around 7:40 p.m. They first fired ten rounds from a pepper ball launcher to saturate the area, and then fired pepper ball rounds at his chest. As the inmate continued to refuse to drop his weapons and lay down on the floor, they intermittently pelted him with pepper balls.

Around 9:30 p.m., about five hours since the unit was cleared of staff and inmates, the sergeant in charge requested permission to use less-lethal weapons — shotguns that fire rounds like rubber bullets or beanbags meant to injure or incapacitate a target without killing them — as well as lethal force. In this case, Koebernick said, authorizing lethal force meant staff could shoot the inmate in the head with those “less-lethal” weapons.

The request for less-lethal shotgun rounds was granted, but the request to use lethal force and shoot him in the head was denied. This directive came from Robert Madsen, the deputy director at NDCS, who passed the message to then-Warden Todd Wasmer, who informed the major, who informed the sergeant in charge.

This game of telephone seemed to create confusion among staff. Neither Wasmer nor Madsen approved the request for lethal force, but the sergeant in charge of the incident “believed that lethal force was allowed if necessary,” according to the report.

With this misunderstanding, two use-of-force teams staged to enter the housing unit from separate doors at about 10:40 p.m. As they entered and surrounded the inmate, they shot at him almost incessantly with pepper balls, 40mm foam rounds and various types of less-lethal shotgun rounds.

“There had been some shots fired at him before they entered the gallery, but it was very limited,” Koebernick said. “When they all were coming at him, they were shooting quite a lot. That’s when he was shot in the head.”

Shortly before he surrendered, the inmate was shot in the head with pepper balls an unknown amount of times. He attempted to seek shelter in the shower area, but was cornered and hit with another barrage of rounds to his torso, hands and legs.

At 11 p.m., he dropped the last weapon.

“He was just hit so many times, he finally gave up,” Koebernick said.

Medical staff evaluated the inmate and noted multiple shallow open wounds oozing blood “all over his body,” significant bruising on his left side, a broken finger and additional abrasions. They did not note, likely due to his lack of cooperation, that three of the rubber bullets had become embedded in his skin.

He was then placed in five-point restraints for at least three hours and involuntarily medicated before being moved to a mental health unit. Multiple other inmates in the area required breathing treatments due to chemical exposure.

NDCS completed a series of internal reviews after the June 2021 incident. The first, which was completed in July 2021, found that the amount of force used was not justified. In August, NDCS’s Use of Force Review Committee agreed that the amount of force used was not “proportional” to the amount of resistance shown by the inmate.

The committee did, however, justify the use of lethal force since the inmate had weapons, and concluded that “everyone acted in good faith.”

Koebernick disagrees.

“There’s no way we should have to shoot somebody 200 times to get them to submit and have this escalate in the way it did,” Koebernick said. “You just can’t do that. They’re lucky he wasn’t really seriously injured.”

As part of Koebernick’s investigation, he requested recorded telephone calls between Wasmer, the warden, and the major, who is unnamed in the report. The phone calls were not released to Koebernick for more than a week after his request because Frakes said he “needed time to process.”

In the phone call, Wasmer allegedly told the major that he would “love to shoot (the inmate) with a Mini-14 and be done with it.”

A Ruger Mini-14 is a semi-automatic rifle.

This phone call was released to Koebernick in mid-October 2021. By November, Wasmer had been reassigned to work as an assistant warden at a different Nebraska prison. He left NDCS shortly after to run a county jail in Indiana.

Koebernick could not confirm if Wasmer’s comments on the phone call had something to do with his abrupt reassignment. Two other staff members were disciplined as a result of the internal investigations.

The report raises questions about the treatment of mentally ill inmates — who make up a substantial amount of the incarcerated population — in Nebraska prisons. Correctional facilities have become the “mental hospital by default,” Koebernick said, creating serious problems for both staff and inmates.

“The challenges that staff face every day dealing with people who are in crisis, or have a serious mental illness, or just have a mental health issue … It’s overwhelming,” he said. “And when you combine that with the shortage of mental health practitioners, it just makes it really difficult for everybody.”

Throughout the six-hour interaction in June, the inmate never spoke directly with a licensed mental health professional. The only person with a behavioral health background who dealt with him during the incident was an unlicensed mental health caseworker who was dressed in full gear and acting as part of the use-of-force team.

Licensed mental health staff within NDCS do not work on evenings or weekends. A mental health provider is always on call, but not provided with any additional compensation or mileage reimbursement if they report to a facility outside of normal work hours.

In the report, Koebernick recommended a reimbursement policy for on-call mental health staff. NDCS rejected this, saying that reimbursement policies are governed by labor agreements and state regulations.

Three other recommendations in the report also pertain to best practices when working with severely mentally ill inmates: update the use of force policy to include attempts at de-escalation by a licensed mental health professional prior to using force; develop individualized de-escalation plans for individuals with a history of volatile staff interactions; and provide additional mental health training to staff.

NDCS accepted parts of the first and third recommendations. The use of force policy was edited to include that staff should consider calling in a licensed mental health provider or trained crisis negotiator, if available, prior to using force. The department will also consider adding additional mental health-related training during the next annual curriculum review.