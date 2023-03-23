CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Arts Council’s final show of the 2022-23 season will feature Dr. Steven Wees sharing the story of his mother, Elizabeth Bodek Wees, who was a Holocaust survivor during World War II.

This program is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.

Elizabeth Bodek Wees was born in 1924 in Svalava, Czechoslovakia. She grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family. When the Nazis invaded, she was 14 years old. Elizabeth spent time in the Mukacevo Ghetto, as well as several concentration camps, including Auschwitz and Ravensbruck. She survived multiple death marches, and was eventually liberated by the Soviet Army.

“Every day, we saw transports of people going in and not coming out — older people, people with children and all you could see was smoke and fire afterward and the smell was just horrible.” — Elizabeth Wees

Elizabeth passed away in 2016 at the age of 91. Her son, Dr. Steven Wees, a retired physician from Omaha, has researched his mother’s Holocaust journey, and now shares her story with schools and other groups.

“Merrick Arts Council is humbled to bring this talk to the Central City community and know that there has been a lot of interest in this program,” said Suzanne Philippi, MAC president. “This program will deal with difficult material in a part of history that we hope is never repeated. But through these stories, we know that there will be a sense of resilience and courage to make good come out of the bad.”

Tickets for the program are $15 adults and will be available at the door; all students will be admitted free.

For more information, contact MAC at 308-940-0274 or macatthepac@gmail.com