NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied to its best day since January after Meta Platforms on Thursday became the latest Big Tech company to blow past profit expectations and reports painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all its losses from what had been a tough week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 79.36 points to 4,135.35. The Dow gained 524.29 to 33,826.16, and the Nasdaq climbed 287.89 to 12,142.24.

Facebook’s parent company did some of the heaviest lifting, and it jumped 13.9%. Not only did Meta beat analysts’ estimates for profit during the first three months of the year, it also gave a forecast for revenue that topped expectations.

It joined Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported better-than-expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after trading closed for the day. They're among the most influential stocks on Wall Street indexes because they're some of the biggest.

The majority of companies have been beating forecasts so far this earnings reporting season. Hasbro climbed 14.6%, and Comcast rose 10.3% after they also topped Wall Street’s estimates. But expectations were broadly low coming into this reporting season because of still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowing economy.

A report on Thursday gave the first indication of just how much the U.S. economy is slowing: down to an estimated 1.1% growth at an annual rate during the first three months of 2023 from 2.6% at the end of last year. That was worse than expected, but the economy may be in better shape than it looks.

Underneath the surface, the report showed strength at the economy’s core, with growth in spending by consumers and other areas accelerating. Much of the weakness was related to businesses thinning out inventories. Also within the data, though, was a measure of inflation that the Fed likes to use, which came in hotter than hoped.

A separate report showed that fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising hope that the job market may remain resilient as other areas slow.