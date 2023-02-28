LINCOLN – Flat on his back, Keisei Tominaga looked at the ceiling of Pinnacle Bank Arena and screamed.

This was the height of a thrilling February. PBA at full throat. Blue blood Michigan State on its heels. And Nebraska basketball, on Senior Night, having a riot as Tominaga faked a shot, passed in midair to Derrick Walker, then snuck behind MSU’s defense for a hoop, harm and hurray.

Then the Spartans joined the party — and crashed it.

In a stunning display of offense, Michigan State hit its first four 3s of the second half, and eight more over the final 20 minutes to spoil NU’s Senior Night. The Huskers lost 80-67, squandering a 12-point halftime lead through a combination of late-arriving closeouts on defense, a key second-half drought and Michigan State playing its best half in a hostile atmosphere.

“They truly can’t miss!” a Husker fan said as MSU shot 67.9% in the second half and scored an astonishing 1.8 points per possession.

Nebraska fell to 15-15 and 8-11 in the Big Ten, its four-game winning streak snapped. Tominaga again starred – he had 20 – with Jamarques Lawrence scoring 15, Walker adding 13 and Sam Griesel posting 12 points and eight rebounds.

MSU (18-11, 10-8) hit 16 of 29 3-pointers and got 20 points from Joey Hauser, 19 from Tyson Walker 17 from Jaden Akins. The Spartans surged ahead on the boards – outrebounding Nebraska 34-27 — and scored 20 points off of 14 Husker turnovers.

The Spartans truly flipped the script from the first half, when Nebraska appeared headed for another statement win.

Two 3-pointers – one from Tominaga, one from Lawrence – helped give Nebraska an early 8-2 lead after four minutes, but the teams would play another 2:22 before a stoppage in play; by then, Hauser had rattled home two 3s to forge a 10-all tie.

NU’s offense heated up, with Tominaga, Griesel and Lawrence attacking the rim. The Spartans went colder than the February evening temps, missing 10 straight shots over 7:34 of game clock, repeatedly settling for – and bricking – mid-range jumpers prompted by swift Husker close-outs. And after initially allowing offensive rebounds, NU limited MSU to single-shot possessions.

First, Nebraska rattled off a 9-0 run for a 19-10 lead. Then, after Michigan State hit two free throws, Griesel and Tominaga hit back-to-back 3s for a 25-12 lead that prompted a Tom Izzo timeout. Peak joy arrived on the next possession, when the Tominaga-Walker two-act play resulted in Tominaga’s layup. The Huskers led by 15 at the point, and 38-26 at halftime, shooting 57.7% from the floor while the Spartans made just 27.8%.

Michigan State changed those dynamics after the break, hitting four 3-pointers on its first four possessions. Nebraska’s offense initially kept pace; Griesel hit a 3, and Tominaga hit two, and the Huskers still led 55-45 with 14:01 left in the game after Tominaga’s pull-up 3.

That’s when NU went cold, missing eight straight shots, fumbling passes out of bounds and committing two offensive foul s on what officials deemed over-aggressive screens. By the time Tominaga hit a driving layup, nearly minutes had elapsed between baskets and a 10-point lead had turned into a 60-58 deficit.

Still, PBA rose to its feet upon Tominaga’s hoop, asking for Nebraska’s defense to make a stop. MSU’s Akins hit a corner 3. Walker answered with a four-footer; Hauser came down the court, surveyed an injured Lawrence to his right, and splashed home another trio, his sixth of the game, for a 66-60 lead.

Nebraska never seriously challenged after that. For the first time in a month, PBA fans headed for home before the final buzzer.