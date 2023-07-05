College Park,

Grand IslandThe monthly drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, July 8, at College Park; enter on Tech Drive.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High Honor Society, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter from South Locust Street. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.

Municipal Airport, Central CityCENTRAL CITY — The July Merrick County drive-thru food bank, organized by Central City United Methodist Church, is planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road. (Note: Normally offered the first Saturday of the month, the date was pushed back a week to avoid a conflict with Lone Tree Days.)

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.