Moerer steps away as Northwest girls basketball coach

Russ Moerer felt it was the right time.

Moerer has decided to step away as the Viking girls basketball coach.

“It seemed like the right time,” Moerer said. “We had a great four-year run and I’m happy with where the program is at right now. It’s time for new energy. It’s really been a fun ride.”

Moerer was the girls basketball coach from 2004-08 before stepping away. He was an assistant with the boys program for three years before coming back to take the head girls coaching job in 2018.

During his recent tenure, he guided the Vikings to two state basketball tournaments, which included the 2018-19 state championship, along with two other district final appearances. His record during the four years was 68-35.

Moerer was named the Independent girls coach of the year in 2019.

This past season, the Vikings captured the Central Conference Tournament for the first time in 18 years and was one win away from the state basketball tournament, finishing 13-12.

“We would like to thank Russ for his service to his student athletes the past four years,” Northwest Activities Director Matt Fritsche said. “It was a very successful four years for us. I can’t thank him enough for the time he’s put into the girls basketball program.

“He possesses a strong integrity and treats kids well. He’s always under control and kind. He’s been great to everyone around him and he’s a great teammate to the school.”

Moerer said he’ll miss coaching but also being around the kids the most.

“Once basketball gets in your soul, you can’t get rid of it,” he said. “It’s a beautiful game along with it being a challenging game. It’s so much fun to coach.”

Moerer will continue his teaching duties and will continue to coach football as an assistant at Northwest.

Search for a new girls basketball coach has already began.

Moerer said he feels confident that whoever is the next coach will keep it at a high level.

“We have the program in good hands. We try to build the foundation through our youth program and we have a great youth program where assistant coach Jennifer Verba has built that up,” Moerer said. “I feel we laid the ground work to keep the program at a high level.”

