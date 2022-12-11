Monday radio

Monday's radio
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN KEARNEY AND HASTINGS - New England at Arizona (1460 AM, 1550 AM)
I will make this brief. Choosing All-State Football Teams is one of the toughest, yet most satisfying projects I undertake on a yearly basis. …
"When I joined Grand Island Public Schools it was my first time stepping foot in Nebraska and I immediately fell in love with the heart our staff and our community had for supporting students."
The playground, described by organizers as “massive,” will total 27,000 square feet, half the size of a football field. Construction is expected to begin next year.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jennifer Marie Uldrich-Burr, 33, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Avera McKennan …
Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.
“She just blows up this libero here.” Brent C. Wagner's annual film session with John Cook focuses on Madi Kubik's creativity at the net.
The Husker volleyball coach is disappointed that Nebraska will play early in the morning, saying it "makes it hard on our fans" to watch.
It's the first time in a decade NU regents have taken what is widely considered in academia to be an extraordinary step in dismissing a faculty member with tenure.
An Omaha woman was sentenced after taking her daughter to get an abortion then bringing the child home to be raped by the same man for the next three years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.