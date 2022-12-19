Monday's basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
State scores
Bayard 59, Mitchell 57
Central Valley 53, Fullerton 35
Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50 (OT)
Creighton 42, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41
Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44
Maxwell 63, Brady 49
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31
Morrill 65, Sioux County 25
Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55
Paxton 63, Mullen 25
Pine Bluffs, WY 80, Bridgeport 59
Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17
Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36
Wausa 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 23
West Holt 60, Valentine 38
Girls basketball
Area summaries
At Greeley
Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30
Fullerton 4 10 5 19-38
Central Valley 5 11 3 11-30
FULLERTON - No stats available.
CENTRAL VALLEY - Engel 2, Oakley 3, Wadas 7, Johnson 11, Holley 5, Butcher 2.
Pleasanton Tournament
Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45
Cambridge 14 12 11 8-45
Ravenna 23 7 16 17-63
CAMBRIDGE - Jac. Kent 5, Jal. Kent 10, Downer 2, Miller 2, Springer 12, Johnson 14.
RAVENNA - Sklenar 2, Wick 4, Fiddelke 8, McKeon 7, Coutler 2, Ke. Hurt 2.
State scores
Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31
Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24
Bayard 54, Mitchell 44
Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, WY 27
Chase County 58, Sutherland 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Creighton 31
Hay Springs 56, Crawford 45
Maxwell 41, Brady 26
Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22
Morrill 54, Banner County 7
Niobrara/Verdigre 71, Wausa 40
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 46, Omaha Brownell Talbot 39
Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28
Paxton 50, Mullen 41
Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph 15
Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17
Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45
Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28
Summerland 49, St. Mary's 40
Valentine 47, West Holt 45
Westwood, IA 48, Wakefield 40
York 55, Centennial 37