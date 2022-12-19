 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's basketball scores

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

State scores

Bayard 59, Mitchell 57

Central Valley 53, Fullerton 35

Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50 (OT)

Creighton 42, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41

Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44

Maxwell 63, Brady 49

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31

Morrill 65, Sioux County 25

Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55

Paxton 63, Mullen 25

Pine Bluffs, WY 80, Bridgeport 59

Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17

Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36

Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36

Wausa 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 23

West Holt 60, Valentine 38

Girls basketball

Area summaries

At Greeley

Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30

Fullerton 4 10 5 19-38

Central Valley 5 11 3 11-30

FULLERTON - No stats available.

CENTRAL VALLEY - Engel 2, Oakley 3, Wadas 7, Johnson 11, Holley 5, Butcher 2. 

Pleasanton Tournament

Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45

Cambridge 14 12 11 8-45

Ravenna 23 7 16 17-63

CAMBRIDGE - Jac. Kent 5, Jal. Kent 10, Downer 2, Miller 2, Springer 12, Johnson 14. 

RAVENNA - Sklenar 2, Wick 4, Fiddelke 8, McKeon 7, Coutler 2, Ke. Hurt 2. 

State scores

Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31

Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24

Bayard 54, Mitchell 44

Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, WY 27

Chase County 58, Sutherland 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Creighton 31

Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30

Hay Springs 56, Crawford 45

Maxwell 41, Brady 26

Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22

Morrill 54, Banner County 7

Niobrara/Verdigre 71, Wausa 40

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 46, Omaha Brownell Talbot 39

Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28

Paxton 50, Mullen 41

Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph 15

Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17

Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45

Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28

Summerland 49, St. Mary's 40

Valentine 47, West Holt 45

Westwood, IA 48, Wakefield 40

York 55, Centennial 37

